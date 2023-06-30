Liam Smith '100 per cent fit' for Chris Eubank Jr rematch later this summer after postponement due to injury

Liam Smith is '100 per cent' fit for a rescheduled rematch against Chris Eubank Jr, which is set to be staged later this summer, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The 34-year-old beat Eubank Jr with a devastating fourth-round knockout finish in January before the pair's rematch, scheduled to headline Saturday's show in Manchester, was postponed due to a minor injury sustained by the Liverpudlian.

"We've had the news on Liam Smith this week, really good news about his fitness, he's 100 per cent fit for a date we were looking at," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"We've notified Wasserman that we believe Liam is 100 per cent."

More to follow...