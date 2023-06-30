 Skip to content

Liam Smith '100 per cent fit' for Chris Eubank Jr rematch later this summer after postponement due to injury

Boxxer founder and CEO Ben Shalom says Liam Smith is back to full fitness ahead of a potential rescheduled rematch against Chris Eubank Jr later this summer after the former world champion produced a knockout victory when the two met in Manchester earlier this year

Friday 30 June 2023

Liam Smith is '100 per cent' fit for a rescheduled rematch against Chris Eubank Jr, which is set to be staged later this summer, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The 34-year-old beat Eubank Jr with a devastating fourth-round knockout finish in January before the pair's rematch, scheduled to headline Saturday's show in Manchester, was postponed due to a minor injury sustained by the Liverpudlian.

"We've had the news on Liam Smith this week, really good news about his fitness, he's 100 per cent fit for a date we were looking at," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"We've notified Wasserman that we believe Liam is 100 per cent."

More to follow...

