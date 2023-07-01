Ben Whittaker stops Vladimir Belujsky in eighth round to extend unbeaten record

Ben Whittaker jinked and jived his way to another commanding win as he stopped Vladimir Belujsky to take the latest step in his ascent to stardom in Manchester.

'The Surgeon' had joked of how he 'looked good' after hitting the scales in exquisite condition earlier this week, and 'looked good' once again on Saturday to halt Belujsky with a decisive onslaught in the eighth and final round.

More dancing, more showboating, more extravagance and, crucially, more evidence of the not-so-secret thorn out to pierce the British boxing landscape, and perhaps even beyond that.

The victory would move the Olympic silver medallist to 4-0 as a professional while heightening the temptation to fast-track the light-heavyweight prospect.

