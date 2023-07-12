Natasha Jonas says Claressa Shields should 'put her money where her mouth is' after American issued KO warning

Natasha Jonas has told Claressa Shields to 'put her money where her mouth is' after the American star issued a knockout warning to Britain's world champion.

Shields was watching from ringside as Jonas became a two-weight world champion by stopping Kandi Wyatt in Manchester this month to claim the IBF welterweight belt.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Shields had claimed that Jonas would be 'knocked out' if they shared the ring, but the Liverpudlian was quick to dismiss this threat.

"Who has she knocked out? Let's be honest," Jonas told Sky Sports News.

"We're levels apart? Maybe in weight levels, but we're getting closer. She says she'll come down to 147 lbs, put her money where her mouth is and let's see if she does."

"She said that before but Dmitriy Salita [Shields' promoter] also said 'We want to do it at a catchweight of 156lbs', because she couldn't make 154lbs and now she's saying she'll do 147lbs.

"That's not what her own team are saying. There's lots of contradictions in what she says."

While Shields looms as a potential opponent, Jonas also expressed interest in a clash with a fellow Brit, undisputed super-lightweight world champion Chantelle Cameron, who produced a stunning win over Katie Taylor in May.

Image: Chantelle Cameron defeated Katie Taylor on points in Dublin

She emphasized their friendship would not hinder a potential fight, as both fighters recognize the magnitude of the matchup.

"That's something that we've spoken about personally between us two. There's no animosity, it'd be a big fight for us both and it is what it is.



"It is a big fight. She's arguably one of the best fighters on our shores. She's beat an undefeated undisputed champion [Katie Taylor] and an undisputed champion in Jessica McCaskill.

"I don't think she gets the flowers she deserves because she's a great fighter."

Jonas admits there was a bigger burden of expectation on her shoulders after she became a dominant champion at super-welterweight, having unified two world titles at 154lbs.

But at the age of 39, Jonas believes she displayed glimpses of new ring skills during her ruthless victory.

"It was a fight I was supposed to win and sometimes I feel like that adds pressure to me.

"I wanted to go out, have a good performance, get a good start and show something I haven't shown before. I think I did that."

Salita: Shields won't drop down to welterweight for Marshall

Dmitriy Salita, who promotes Shields, has indicated that a fight against Jonas is unlikely to take place at 147lbs.

He told Sky Sports: "As Don King use to say there is 99 ways to say no and only one way to say yes to a fight.

"Claressa is the undisputed middleweight world champion. To offer Claressa a fight at welterweight fits into one of the 99 ways."

Shields has received further recognition for her achievements in the sport after securing an ESPY award for 'Best Boxer.'

"This is an incredible honour for a generational great, the 'G.W.O.A.T.' Claressa Shields," said Salita.

"It is yet another first for women's boxing and most importantly more fuel for women's empowerment all over the world. Claressa Shields is building the bridge to equality with the bricks of her unmatched, unparalleled accomplishments inside and outside of the ring."