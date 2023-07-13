Devin Haney, 24, has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon; the undisputed lightweight champion has been released on a $35,000 bond and will appear in court on August 3

Devin Haney: Undisputed lightweight champion arrested on gun charge in Los Angeles

Devin Haney defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match last month

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Sky Sports News that Haney was arrested at 1am on July 13 in Hollywood.

The 24-year-old has been released on a $35,000 bond and will appear in court on August 3.

Haney is 30-0 and owns the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

He retained his titles last month after a unanimous-decision victory over Ukrainian former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.