Devin Haney: Undisputed lightweight champion arrested on gun charge in Los Angeles

Devin Haney, 24, has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon; the undisputed lightweight champion has been released on a $35,000 bond and will appear in court on August 3
Thursday 13 July 2023 19:13, UK
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The Los Angeles Police Department told Sky Sports News that Haney was arrested at 1am on July 13 in Hollywood.
The 24-year-old has been released on a $35,000 bond and will appear in court on August 3.
Haney is 30-0 and owns the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts.
He retained his titles last month after a unanimous-decision victory over Ukrainian former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.