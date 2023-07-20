Keyshawn Davis calls for undisputed lightweight title fight: 'I want Devin Haney next'

Olympic silver medallist and ambitious prospect Keyshawn Davis is looking to take on undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

"I want the belts, and I feel I'm as good as anyone right now. It will be a hell of a boxing match. I'm more athletic than him and I'll pull it out, no doubt," Haney told Sky Sports.

"I want Devin Haney next."

Next, in the early hours of Sunday morning live on Sky Sports, Davis, an unbeaten 8-0 (6), takes on former European champion Francesco Patera in a 10-round lightweight clash at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The 24-year-old Davis warned: "I'll be looking for the stoppage as always."

He continued: "Everything has gone perfectly. I'm ready for a big performance. I'm going into my ninth fight now and I'm a more developed fighter. Seeing things better, slowing down my game. I'm a fully-fledged pro now."

The manner of his victory over Antony Yigit in his last fight reaffirmed this. For many Davis is a world champion in waiting. Davis was grateful for the supporters he gained from that emphatic win in April.

"I was pleased with the stoppage against Yigit, the crowd seemed to like it too. It was fan-friendly and I am looking to carry the momentum," he said.

As usual, the Virginian has been training with Terence Crawford, who is in camp for his undisputed welterweight title fight with Errol Spence. Davis has been impressed by the WBO titlist in the gym.

Image: Davis delivered an emphatic victory over Antony Yigit

"I've never seen Terence looking so good and working so hard," Davis said. "I've been training with him for a good while now, he is like a mentor to me. His focus is absolutely crazy. I have never seen him like it before. He'll stop Spence, I am in no doubt.

"BoMac [trainer Brian McIntyre] schedules our sessions at the same time, which is great for me, I Iearn so much. We also have Shakur [Stevenson] around too, it is all helping as we continue to march forward together. Training with Terence during the Spence camp, it has just been so intense, I'm looking to putting on my best display yet."

Following this fight, Davis is looking for two more outings this year, and he is being linked with leading names in the division.

But also his old amateur rival, Andy Cruz, who boxed Davis in the final of the Tokyo Olympics, has now made his professional debut. Davis believes they are guaranteed to meet again at some point.

Image: Davis is looking to push for a title challenge himself

"If he can make it to me and handle his business, we will fight that's for sure," Davis said.

"He didn't look bad at all for a debut. But there are a lot of things that he will go back and critique. His jab is not good, he isn't sitting down on his shots.

"I'm more suited to the pros and would stop him in an eight-rounder, let alone 12."

For now 'The Business Man' needs to negotiate his way past Patera on Sunday morning.

