Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch set for Sky Sports Box Office on September 2 in Manchester

Wednesday 19 July 2023 17:47, UK
Liam Smith will rematch Chris Eubank Jr at the AO Arena in Manchester on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
The date and venue has been set for the highly anticipated second fight between bitter middleweight foes Smith and Eubank Jr.
Live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the blockbuster event will bring their heated rivalry to a fiery conclusion, nine months after their first electrifying encounter in Manchester.
Smith and Eubank Jr first fought in January, colliding in the middle of the ring at the AO Arena for a frenetic firefight which lasted just one minute into the fourth round before Smith secured victory with a stunning pair of knockdowns.
Upset at the referee's intervention and now determined to avenge the defeat, Eubank Jr activated the contracted rematch clause and went into a protracted training camp focused on handing a revenge defeat to Liverpool's Smith.
Smith and Eubank Jr were scheduled to fight earlier this year. But their showdown had to be postponed after Smith suffered a minor injury in training camp and needed time to let it recover. The enmity simmering between them reached new heights with each passing month and is set to reach boiling point on September 2.
"I'm glad that the date is set now and we can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching. I'm fully healed up now, injury-free, and I'm looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr's career on September 2,” Smith said.
It's a rematch that Eubank Jr has had to wait for.
"No more excuses, no more postponements," he said. "Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge."
Ben Shalom, BOXXER promoter and CEO, said: "The rivalry between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr has quickly become one of the most heated in British boxing.
"Their January fight was one of the most exciting encounters in BOXXER history. We're expecting tickets to fly out for September 2 at the AO Arena as fans rush to be ringside for what is guaranteed to be another unbelievable firefight."
Kalle Sauerland, global head of boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: "Good things come to those who wait, and so the postponements will only make victory that bit sweeter for Chris, when he finally meets Liam Smith on September 2.
"Chris has had to remain patient and disciplined but what has been clear, in our conversations over the last few weeks and months, is that he is laser-focused on setting the record straight. Chris is going to deliver an electric performance."
Watch Smith vs Eubank II live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 2. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday July 25. Sign up at Boxxer.com for exclusive access.