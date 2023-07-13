Dan Azeez: European light-heavyweight champion confirms he has signed for Joshua Buatsi showdown

Dan Azeez has confirmed he has signed the contract for a light-heavyweight showdown with long-time friend Joshua Buatsi and is already in camp preparing for the contest.

Azeez claimed the European title in March with a 12th-round stoppage of France's Thomas Faure in Paris, extending his unbeaten career record to 19-0 (13), but has now vacated that belt.

The Lewisham boxer told Sky Sports he has since signed to take on fellow unbeaten boxer Buatsi in a mouth-watering all-British showdown and will fight in a non-title eight-rounder in Italy this weekend as part of those preparations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Dan Azeez's clash with Thomas Faure for the European light-heavyweight title in Paris.

"I'm fighting in Italy this Saturday in Milan, god willing everything goes well, and I've signed to fight Joshua Buatsi in a south London dust-up," Azeez said.

"We've done plenty of rounds together [in sparring] and I'm sure there are times when the switch has been turned on, so I'm sure it won't be much of a difference in a real fight.

"We're both undefeated, it's an all-south London dust-up and we want to see who's really and truly No 1."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Azeez previously said he would be devastated if he didn't fight Joshua Buatsi at some point in his career, but Johnny Nelson believes Buatsi would be favourite on paper.

Former British light-heavyweight champion Buatsi made his return to the ring after nearly a year out of action in March when he defeated Pawel Stepien by unanimous decision over 10 rounds, moving to 17-0 (13) in his career.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom announced earlier this month the pair were set to meet in a domestic dust-up, with Azeez having previously been linked with taking on Dmitry Bivol for his WBA world title.

The 32-year-old has been awaiting news of his next opponent after a potential rematch against Canelo Alvarez failed to materialise, with another British boxer in Anthony Yarde now a possible opponent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the news that Joshua Buatsi signed to fight under Boxxer, Dan Azeez said he would have no issue fighting his friend in the professional ranks.

Boxxer did not receive an offer to make a contest between Azeez and Bivol, and the 33-year-old is firmly focused on Buatsi while being open to fighting anyone after their clash.

"This is one of the biggest fights in British boxing," Shalom said. "Fair play to both men for taking it. It's a fight that we're hugely excited about and one I know the fans are going to get behind.

"Two of the most exciting talents in a red-hot light-heavyweight division. They've trained together, they've sparred together, they know each other well and that's what's going to make this such a fascinating contest.

"We look forward to announcing further details, including the date and venue, very soon."