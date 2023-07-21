Maxi Hughes: I'll turn it on and put George Kambosos in his place

Maxi Hughes believes George Kambosos Jr has branded him as a "nobody" but the British contender plans to boost his reputation with a sensational win.

The 33-year-old Yorkshireman is full of confidence ahead of his bout with former unified world champion Kambosos at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Kambosos represents the biggest fight of his career so far, but Hughes is excited and determined, rather than daunted.

"I'm in good spirits, feeling fit and healthy and enjoying it. I have to keep reminding myself to enjoy the journey," Hughes told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kambosos admitted he could not have tried any harder but undisputed champion Devin Haney is 'one of the best'

"Not many people from the UK get to come to America to be involved in a massive fight, top of the bill on a big promotion. So I'm just reminding myself to enjoy every minute because, as we all know, boxing is a short career."

Kambosos returns to the ring for the first time since October, when he suffered his second defeat to current undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in Australia.

Hughes will be an underdog in Oklahoma but is looking to cause an upset.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

"I admire George for what he's done, but with my experience, I can look past that," Hughes asserted. "He's fit, he's durable, he'll keep coming all night. He's obviously a big name, and I'm the underdog, as normal, which is no surprise to me. It doesn't bother me in the slightest."

Reflecting on his journey to this point, Hughes cited his victory against Jono Carroll as a pivotal moment that propelled him forward. He said: "I got that win there, and that just showed myself, you're not going to be a nearly-man, you've just beaten Jono Carroll, who fought for a world title in America."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haney produced a more convincing display in their second fight, leaving Kambosos bruised and bloodied at the final bell

Since suffering his fifth professional loss to Liam Walsh in 2019, Hughes went on to win his next seven fights in a row, including a unanimous decision over Carroll and most recently a points victory over former champion Kid Galahad in Nottingham last September.

He intends to keep that run going. "Come fight night, they're going to be in for a big surprise because I think they will have looked at me and gone: 'He's got good rankings, but he's nobody'," Hughes declared.

"[Kambosos] has got that big following, signing with Top Rank, he's a good talker. I'm happy to just be the humble, quiet guy. Then when I get my chance on fight night, turn it on and put him in his place.

"I relish those opportunities and I love doing that."

The fight with 'Ferocious' is an IBF world title eliminator. Should he be victorious, challenging for a world honour could be next on the horizon for Hughes. He intends to prove himself at that level.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haney beat Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight champion

"I'm only from a small village in the UK. I'm not the gobbiest, I've not got loads of followers. I'm the IBO champion. I'm ranked high enough with the WBC and the IBF. In their mind, I'm a credible enough opponent for him to come back against," he stated.

For young fighters, Hughes had some valuable advice which he feels made him the fighter he is today. He said: "Don't try and get to 20-0, 30-0 without boxing anybody. You're better off having proper fights, you'll feel better, you'll learn more. And when your career is said and done, you can look back and say: 'I fought everyone they put in front of me, I didn't dodge anyone, I was willing to take on all challengers'. It's more satisfying."

That attitude has carried Hughes further than many thought possible.

He wants finally to make a splash on the world scene, while Kambosos is aiming to reclaim his spot at the top of the division. Both men have plenty to prove going into this fight.

Watch George Kambosos vs Maxi Hughes on Sunday morning live on Sky Sports Action from 1am or Sky Sports Main Event from 2am.