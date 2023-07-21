Lee McGregor: Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue super-bantamweight title clash will be 'an unbelievable fight'

Naoya Inoue’s clash with Stephen Fulton for the unified WBC and WBO super-bantamweight world titles will be “an unbelievable fight”, says unbeaten former European champion Lee McGregor.

Scotland's McGregor won European, British and Commonwealth titles at bantamweight before moving up to super-bantam.

The 26-year-old fights Erik Robles for an IBO strap in Edinburgh on Friday night and hopes to use fights like this as a springboard to taking on the biggest stars in the division.

"Next year I think it's going to be exciting. [I can] start talking about sharing the ring with some hopefully big names," McGregor told Sky Sports.

"I can look at [Inoue vs Fulton] and see if there are any faults in either guy. These two are the top, top guys in the division and this is what we dream about as fighters, sharing the ring with fighters like that.

"That's going to be an unbelievable fight. These are the type of guys that I want to be sharing the ring with."

Finding faults with either Inoue or Fulton will be a challenge in itself. Japan's Inoue, known as "The Monster" for good reason, has excelled moving up through weight classes and crushing almost all opposition.

He's won a plethora of titles from light-flyweight to super-fly and bantamweight.

Inoue is stepping up to super-bantam for the first time and taking on the established No 1 in the division, Fulton, who holds the WBO and WBC belts.

Fulton will fight him at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Action from 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

"I think Inoue hasn't fought anybody like Fulton. Size is going to play a factor. He's big, he's smart, he's very clever. I don't think Inoue's going to be able to obliterate him like he obliterates everyone else," McGregor noted.

"So it's going to be interesting. Inoue's got freakish power but Fulton's the bigger man and he's got very smart boxing IQ. This is why it's such an interesting match up because they're both very, very skilled fighters and it's a fight that's definitely 50-50 in my opinion."

Inoue is "special" though.

"He's an unbelievable fighter," McGregor said. "He's obviously just a little bit freakish.

"I do think he lives right, he obviously trains very well, he obviously recovers well, he obviously just does everything right," the Scotsman continued. "Freakish power helps him as well of course but I do think there's a good team behind him.

"I think that's important for being an elite fighter, having the right people around you. Obviously you need to be a skilled fighter but you need all the tools to be at the top of this game.

"I feel like Inoue has got that in terms of ability and freakish power and I think he's got a very good team behind him."

McGregor's hopes of advancing to the top level depend on beating Robles in Edinburgh. "I'm a born fighter. I love challenges. I fear no challenge. I back down from no challenge and I took this when it was offered to me with no hesitation," he said.

"He's dangerous, he's going to be dangerous early on. I need to be switched on. I need to be smart. I'm excited to get there and go to war with him. It's going to be an exciting fight. I think our styles are going to match up well.

"This is the start of a new chapter."

