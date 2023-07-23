Naoya Inoue 'to fight with everything I have' against Stephen Fulton in unified super-bantamweight title challenge

It’s been a rare occasion in recent years for Naoya Inoue to be the challenger in a title fight.

The 'Monster' has been a dominant champion, widely regarded as one of the best in the world at any weight.

After previously conquering three divisions, Inoue is moving up to super-bantamweight and going straight into a fight with Stephen Fulton, the unified WBC and WBO champion who has established him at the top of the 122lb weight class.

They will clash at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, live on Sky Sports from 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

Inoue promises he won't only be inspired by his home crowd.

"I haven't been a challenger in five years, and that has heightened my motivation as well. I think I will be able to perform better than before," he said at the pre-fight press conference.

Boxing better than in his previous fights would be quite a statement.

Inoue has dazzled against Nonito Donaire, Emmanuel Rodriguez and many more in his rise to prominence.

Image: Inoue has accomplished so much in the sport, but Fulton is the champion in this fight

The American, though, could make for his hardest fight to date. "Coming up to junior-featherweight to be able to challenge Stephen Fulton for the title has given me great motivation," Inoue said.

"I get excited thinking about this fight and about how I will perform. I've been watching film of Fulton, and I think he is a very intelligent fighter.

"I think he is a very composed and accomplished boxer."

Fulton is an unbeaten fighter, just like Inoue. His title winning run has seen him overcome Angelo Leo, Brandon Figueroa and Daniel Roman in his last three fights.

Image: Fulton has travelled to Japan to take on Inoue in his homeland

The independent Transnational Boxing Rankings consider Fulton the best boxer in the world at super-bantam. Inoue is stepping up to fight him in his first bout at the weight.

It's a challenge that he is relishing.

"Due to my injury, the fight had to be rescheduled for the 25th. And I feel grateful for the cooperation from all the people involved in the promotion and Team Fulton to make this happen," he said.

"And because of that gratitude, I want to fight with everything I have on the 25th."

