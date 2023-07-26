Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Mauricio Sulaiman explains why the WBC supports the non-title fight

Tyson Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, although his next fight will not be a championship contest.

In fact it will not be against a boxer. He will meet former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who will be having his first boxing bout when he fights Fury in a scheduled 10-rounder.

But the WBC has no objections to Fury taking part in a non-title fight.

The sanctioning body's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, told Sky Sports: "The WBC is absoluty supportive of Tyson Fury and his decision to engage in a non-title bout and a WBC special event contest."

To justify the cross-over event he cites Fury's efforts to make the undisputed championship fight with Oleksandr Usyk, the unified WBA, WBO and IBF titlist, and failed negotiations with other contenders.

"He has tried to land a fight with the unified champion several times, with [Anthony] Joshua and [Andy] Ruiz and all credible opponents, and not having a mandatory contender he may engage in this type of event under the WBC rules," Sulaiman said.

There is a policy in place for deciding a mandatory challenger for Fury's title. Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz have been instructed to fight a final eliminator, but that contest has not yet happened.

"The WBC has been flexible and supporting to try to find the best mandatory contender of the WBC in the division," Sulaiman said.

"Wilder vs Ruiz without a doubt would have the best mandatory contender. We are waiting for a final decision [from] both camps. If such is not materialised then we will have to cancel such order and create a new ruling."