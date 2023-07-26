Seniesa Estrada wants to replicate Mikaela Mayer's UK success | 'I always put on exciting fights'

Seniesa Estrada started boxing when she was just eight years old. Today she is a two-weight world titlist, the holder of the unified WBA and WBC minimumweight championships and her ambitions extend further still.

Her next challenger will be Leonela Paola Yudica. They fight live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"I did start young, and now I'm a two-division world champion, and I'll be headlining on July 28 in Las Vegas," Estrada told Sky Sports.

Image: Estrada is known as 'Super Bad'. a homage to Sugar Ray Leonard

The champion is undefeated in 24 professional bouts, winning nine of those by stoppage. The 31-year-old unified her titles in March, when she dominated Tina Rupprecht on her way to a unanimous decision in Fresno.

As the headliner for the upcoming event, expectations are high, and Estrada promises to deliver. "It's going to be an exciting performance. I always put on exciting fights, but with all these added eyes on me, I'm excited to put on an even better, exciting performance," she said.

Although this fight may not be the undisputed clash with Yokasta Valle that she still wants, Estrada should face a solid test in the 19-1-3 (1) Yudica. The 34-year-old Argentine held the IBF flyweight title for nearly eight years before losing it to Arely Mucino by split decision last October.

Estrada acknowledges the significant strides the sport has taken, particularly in recent years. Estrada said: "It's just a perfect time in women's boxing for us to headline cards. We started off with a huge fight, Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, that was a great headliner. Then we had Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields. Women's boxing is here to stay."

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW Final Men’s Ashes Test – July 27 to 31 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Belgian Grand Prix – July 28 to 30 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Australia vs New Zealand – July 29 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

St Helens vs Leeds – July 28 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Her journey has not been without challenges. Growing up, she faced difficulties finding a trainer. "I was the only little girl in all the gyms in Los Angeles and southern California," Estrada reflects.

Her father stepped up to coach her in those days, supporting her in breaking barriers and proving that women could excel in the sport.

"I was trained by my father from the age of eight to about 16 years old, all through my amateur career. I had over 100 amateur fights," Estrada said.

"My dad was willing to take on the role of being my trainer because there weren't many trainers who were willing to train a female fighter."

Estrada attributes the increase in women's boxing partly to the sport's inclusion in the Olympics. "I think a huge part of it is because female boxing was finally allowed in the Olympics. It gave recognition to women's boxing," she said.

Image: Estrada lands a punch on Jazmin Gala Villarino

"There are so many little girls who are in the amateurs and there's so many women boxing. Times are changing and it's something that everyone just has to accept."

Estrada's nickname, 'Super Bad', pays homage to her favourite fighter, Sugar Ray Leonard, who was called the same in his early days.

She is now inspiring the next generation of boxers herself. Estrada said: "It's great having my own gym. To be there, to be the role model that the younger kids on my team can look up to."

Looking ahead, Estrada expressed her desire to fight in the UK, witnessing the success of fellow American Mikaela Mayer and hoping to grow her own fanbase there.

"I love all the success that Mikaela Mayer has had in the UK. I want to do the exact same. I hope to fight in the UK someday, so it's definitely on my list," she said.

Watch Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Paola Yudica live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Sports Main Event from 2am on Saturday morning