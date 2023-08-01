Anthony Joshua ‘very aggressive,' reveals Jeamie TKV | ‘I want to get my hands on Frazer Clarke’

Jeamie TKV has been in Texas sparring a “very aggressive” Anthony Joshua as he hopes to snare an eventual fight with his own British rival Frazer Clarke.

"We were just going back and forth. It was good, it was fun," TKV told Sky Sports. "I think we're going to get a very aggressive Anthony Joshua. He's being aggressive in sparring. Very aggressive.

"I feel like he's going to put on a vicious performance against Dillian Whyte. He might even hurt Dillian Whyte with the way he's been doing things."

TKV believes his camps with former world champion Joshua will stand him in good stead while he builds his way to a clash with Olympic bronze medallist Clarke.

"The fact that I'm able to rub shoulders with a certain group of athletes, Errol Spence, Ryan Garcia at the moment, Frank Martin and so on and so on, including AJ," TKV said.

"These people are considered elite and at the top of their sport so I'm able to bond with them, get to know them personally, see how they do things, take what they do and bring it back into camp and see if it works for me.

"It's helped me measure what level I can get to."

He believes he can overtake Frazer Clarke.

"I want to take his head off. Every time I see him I want to take his head off. As soon as that fight is made I'm going to be over the moon because I've always wanted to get my hands on Frazer Clarke," TKV said

"Just the disrespect. I don't like people disrespecting me," he continued. "I nip it in the bud. I'm trying to nip that one in the bud.

"Credit to him, he's done a lot, he's done a lot in boxing. He's had a lot of fights. His record and his resume speaks for itself. That's probably why he feels like no one is on his level. But he needs to check again because I feel like I'm at that level or above.

"To show my level against him, that's the reason I need that fight as well."

A fight with Clarke won't be immediate. Clarke will box Dave Allen on the September 2 Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Dave Allen's a game competitor. He's very tough. He's proven himself many times, he's been at that big stage. He's had big fights, he's headlined before. He is a dangerous fighter. But I don't think he's that same dangerous fighter anymore," TKV reflected.

"He hasn't been as active as he used to be. I do feel like Frazer Clarke is going to beat him and hit him at will. I feel like Frazer Clarke could stop him."

He promises he'd be much more of a threat to the Burton man.

"He knows it's a dangerous fight. He knows I'll cause him trouble. He knows that right now won't be the right time," TKV said.

"When it's time we'll get it cracking. Because I know we're both fighters."

