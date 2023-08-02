Frazer Clarke: ‘I’m not afraid of anyone in the heavyweight division from domestic to world level’

Frazer Clarke, the Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist, is planning his advance through the professional ranks.

Already an undefeated 7-0, his next fight will be against Dave Allen on September 2. Clarke will also be looking to end his feud with British rival Fabio Wardley, he hopes before the year is out.

"I'm not afraid of anyone in the division from domestic level to world level," Clarke told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke made it very clear he still wants to face Fabio Wardley.

"If the phone call came in tomorrow saying you can fight Wilder, Joshua or Fury, I'd do it."

A highly decorated amateur boxer, Clarke got his first 10-rounder in last time out with a unanimous decision victory over Polish veteran Mariusz Wach.

Clarke shut him out on the scorecard in difficult conditions both in and outside the ring.

"Things changed for me during fight week. I went from being on the card to top of the bill [following Adam Azim's withdrawal]. That was a new situation for me. I had people now ringing me up for tickets and there was a lot more media to do. It was a great learning week," he said.

Image: Clarke beats Mariusz Wach at York Hall

Clarke gave no excuses for how he boxed in June but considering how extreme the conditions were, especially for two big heavyweights, he admitted it played a role in his performance.

"It was so hot in there and it was difficult fighting such a big man in that heat. I lost three kilograms during the fight [water weight from dehydration, Clarke clarified]. But the heat coming off Marius Wach was unbelievable. He was on fire," he explained.

Appraising his performance, Clarke expects more of himself. "It was okay but there needed to be a gear change. It's professional boxing and showbusiness at the same time. Go and flick that switch," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Frazer Clarke against Bogdan Dinu as the Olympic bronze medallist maintained his perfect start to life in the professional ranks.

Clarke's admirable self-reflection may help him take that next step in his still developing professional career.

"People are telling me you are discrediting yourself, but I've got high standards. It was a good performance but a lazy performance. I was a little bit guilty of cruising. Some people would be happy with that but I'm not, it doesn't sit well with me," he said.

Perhaps the only person more critical of Frazer Clarke than himself would be fellow Olympic alumni Galal Yafai. Clarke and his friend and Olympic gold medallist Yafai usually discuss each other's performances in great detail.

Image: Clarke does expect better of himself

"He rang me, as we always have debriefs after fights. He said in fewer words, you need to be better, and you are better. You're cruising because you know you have the beating of these guys. But where do you want to go? Because that is not good enough. It's not amateur boxing, its professional boxing," Clarke explained.

Frazer Clarke could meet another undefeated heavyweight as he is looking to challenge British champion Fabio Wardley. The pair's public exchanges and the debate over the notorious purse bid have sparked interest with the boxing public.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeamie TKV taunts Frazer Clarke on the Toe2Toe podcast

"All that controversy with the British title, I've become immune to all that. I'm battle-hardened. I was before but I'm even more now," Clarke said.

"I'm unbreakable now. I'm cut from a different cloth. All the trauma I've gone through in my life. The only person that can make me lose is myself."

It's a fight he wants to have before the end of the year. "They [Wardley's team] will hopefully think: 'Let's get him now. He's only had the one 10-rounder, let's get him early.' I beg them to do that, come try it," he said.

"I know I can beat him and all these domestic guys."

His rivalry with Wardley now has its history, substance and momentum. Clarke wants to set up that blockbuster British title clash. But he can't afford to slip up in his next fight.

Frazer Clarke will box on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 2.