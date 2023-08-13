Emanuel Navarrete beats Oscar Valdez in brutal WBO super-featherweight title bout

Emanuel 'Vaquero' Navarrete outlasted Oscar Valdez in a brutal all-Mexican showdown for the WBO super-featherweight belt.

The 28-year-old won via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth slugfest against Valdez on Saturday evening in front of 10,246 fans at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Navarrete's reach and punch output were difficult puzzles for Valdez to solve. The native of Nogales, Mexico, tried to find openings for counterpunches from his high guard stance, using his head and feet to avoid Navarrete's sudden bursts of combos.

But as the rounds progressed, Navarrete's power made a difference as his left uppercuts and hooks caused swelling below Valdez's right eye.

Image: Emanuel Navarrete (L) and Oscar Valdez (R)

In the fifth and sixth rounds, Valdez started to connect with counter left hooks. In the 10th, a war broke out in the centre of the ring, with both fighters exchanging to win the final rounds.

Navarrete, however, kept control of the fight in the championship rounds and retained his title with scores of 116-112, 118-110 and 119-109.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Torrez Jr showed once again he has dynamite in his hands as he caught Willie Jake Jr with a huge shot and then stopped him in the first round on the Navarrete-Valdez undercard

After the fight, Navarrete said: "I feel happy to have been part of this card and of this next great chapter of Mexican boxing history. I am happy and appreciate Oscar for the great fight that we delivered.

"There was some inflammation in my right hand. And the more I used it, the more it hurt. But I had to overcome it.

"I think the people can best talk about what they saw. They saw the fight tonight. I was here fighting with Valdez. And I feel good. Thank God, I won. I appreciate what he did in the ring. He is a Mexican warrior. If the people want a rematch, they will demand it."

Valdez said: "He is a warrior. I tried my best. We gave it our best. He is a warrior. He is a true champion. I'm sorry I disappointed everyone. I feel terrible. I wanted to give you all a great fight. I hope you enjoyed the fight. I hope to return strong."

Liam Smith's British middleweight rematch against Chris Eubank Jr is on Saturday September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 now!