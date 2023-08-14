Dan Azeez: Joshua Buatsi is my friend but he's in front of my dreams and aspirations

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez faced off at the first press conference ahead of their light-heavyweight collision that will headline at the O2 Arena on October 21.

They share a past in boxing, both from south east London and together they have sparred many rounds in training.

Now they fight for real and their history has to be forgotten.

Image: Buatsi will headline at the O2 Arena (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Buatsi and Azeez are ranked No 1 and No 2 with the WBA and to progress to a world title shot, they have to box.

"What's at stake allows me to put that aside," Buatsi declared. "This puts me a step closer. Right now to me it's the most important fight of my life."

Azeez, wearing sunglasses, had donned a Marvin Hagler style cap emblaze with the word 'WAR' at the press conference.

There was a message there. He described himself: "Just at war with everything. I'm at war with myself to improve.

"I'm at war with a friend who's in front of my dreams and aspirations. Just war.

"I see an entertaining, brutal fight, ultimately with my hand being raised."

Image: Buatsi and Azeez, as well as Lawal and Chamberlain announce their fights at a press conference in London

On that point Buatsi very much disagreed. "I win," he said and he hinted that he could do it inside the distance.

"I've said 12 rounds or less from the beginning," Buatsi continued. "I will make sure October 21 that I win.

"I'm aware that October 21 it's going to be war and you guys are going to be there to witness it."

Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain will fight for the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles on the same bill.

That fight had to be postponed earlier this year when Lawal suffered an injury and Chamberlain goaded him. "We found him," Chamberlain said.

"I really don't want jinx anything, please no excuses this time."

Lawal, the British champion, his pride stung, replied: "That's all he's got, that's all he can say."

They didn't need to add more after a tense face off of their own. The intent and the hostility was clear.

It's a fight that could rival the main event. "We're going to headline October 21 and give you one hell of a fight, I promise you," Azeez said.

"We're not going to stop until our goals are achieved."