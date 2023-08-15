Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: American's team 'optimistic' deal can be agreed for fight in 2024

Deontay Wilder's team are "optimistic" a deal can be agreed for a fight against Anthony Joshua.

The British star stayed on course for a huge clash against Wilder after an explosive knockout of Robert Helenius in the seventh round on Saturday night at The O2. The American also defeated Helenius in his most recent bout in October last year.

Saudi Arabia is the expected location for Joshua vs Wilder, with a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "I am optimistic that a deal can be made for Deontay to fight Joshua in early 2024."

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk had also held talks for an undisputed world title fight in the Middle East at the end of the year but were unable to finalise terms.

Reports had even suggested that Joshua vs Wilder could even be scheduled on the same bill as Fury vs Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has instead secured a fight against Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Usyk will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois in Poland on August 26.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off ahead of their heavyweight fight next weekend

