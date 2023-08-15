 Skip to content

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: American's team 'optimistic' deal can be agreed for fight in 2024

Anthony Joshua stayed on course for a huge clash against Deontay Wilder after an explosive knockout of Robert Helenius in the seventh round on Saturday night; Saudi Arabia is the expected location for Joshua vs Wilder; Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel: "I am optimistic a deal can be made"

Tuesday 15 August 2023 17:52, UK

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua - credit AP Photo/PA
Image: Deontay Wilder could face Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia at the start of next year

Deontay Wilder's team are "optimistic" a deal can be agreed for a fight against Anthony Joshua.

The British star stayed on course for a huge clash against Wilder after an explosive knockout of Robert Helenius in the seventh round on Saturday night at The O2. The American also defeated Helenius in his most recent bout in October last year.

Saudi Arabia is the expected location for Joshua vs Wilder, with a date and venue yet to be confirmed.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports: "I am optimistic that a deal can be made for Deontay to fight Joshua in early 2024."

Anthony Joshua says he was boxing 'like a game of chess' against Robert Helenius and did not want to trade from the opening bell just to please the fans

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk had also held talks for an undisputed world title fight in the Middle East at the end of the year but were unable to finalise terms.

Reports had even suggested that Joshua vs Wilder could even be scheduled on the same bill as Fury vs Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has instead secured a fight against Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Usyk will defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois in Poland on August 26.

Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk faced off ahead of their heavyweight fight
Image: Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois face off ahead of their heavyweight fight next weekend

On the latest episode of the Toe2Toe podcast, former British and Commonwealth champion Scott Welch discusses his son Tommy's journey so far, the heavyweight scene of the 1990s, and his role in the film Snatch where he recalls meeting Guy Ritchie and Brad Pitt.

The team also look ahead to the rematch between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr and review Anthony Joshua's performance against Robert Helenius as a fight against Deontay Wilder looms.

