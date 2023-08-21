Mikaela Mayer and Lauren Price continue world title pursuits when they both return on Smith vs Eubank Jr rematch bill

Mikaela Mayer and Lauren Price continue their pursuit of world titles when they both return on the undercard of Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Mayer, who previously held two world belts, takes on former EBU European super-lightweight champion Silvia Bortot in Manchester on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office ahead of Smith vs Eubank Jr 2.

Price can also extend her perfect professional record to five victories, keeping the British title holder on course for a potential fight against the recently-crowned welterweight champion Natasha Jonas.

Unbeaten British contender Caroline Dubois will also be in Manchester, watching Mayer closely from ringside, after she was linked with a future fight against the American star.

“Mikaela Mayer is a world class competitor and we’re delighted to announce her addition to what was already a stacked undercard for this ‘Smith vs Eubank II: Repeat or Revenge?’ blockbuster pay-per-view event,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO.

“Mayer was a big hit with British fight fans on her last visit here but one person she didn’t impress was Caroline Dubois. We know Caroline will be ringside in Manchester for this bout and she’s had some things to say about Mayer recently, so if Mayer wins on September 2 then maybe we see those two square off in 2024.

Image: Lauren Price is targeting a world title after becoming British champion

“The achievements of Lauren Price MBE speak for themselves. She’s an elite competitor and while some people might think it’s early for her to be talking about professional titles, she’s a world-class talent and she sees no point in waiting around. She will be looking to make a statement in Manchester and I’m sure Natasha Jonas will be watching closely.”

Smith and Eubank Jr return to the ring just over eight months on from the electrifying January encounter which ended with a Smith stoppage victory after a frenetic four-round firefight.

Mayer and Price complete a card which also features super-lightweight sensation Adam Azim against dangerous Ukrainian Aram Fanyan, a big domestic heavyweight clash between Frazer Clarke and David Allen, a welterweight encounter between 'The Albanian King' Florian Marku and Irish rival Dylan Moran plus British super-middleweight champion Mark Heffron defending his belt against Jack Cullen.

