David Allen: I expect to win! ‘The weight of the world is on Frazer Clarke's shoulders’

David Allen steps back into the limelight when he boxes Frazer Clarke.

Since his 2019 loss to David Price, Allen took some time away from boxing but has picked up four low-key wins.

Now on Saturday, on the undercard of the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr Sky Sports Box Office show, he takes on Olympic bronze medallist and unbeaten professional prospect Frazer Clarke.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke is feeling good ahead of his fight against David Allen and says he has a good habit of winning boxing matches

Allen warned: "I'm going to introduce him to professional boxing."

He is adamant that he in fact has the greater skillset. "I think I'm the better boxer. Standing up tall and having a good jab and nice feet is one thing," he said, "holding, grabbing, turning about, that's professional boxing."

Allen maintains that expectation will affect Clarke.

"He's a massive favourite. He's the Olympian. I'm just Dave Allen, aren't I? I don't feel no pressure at all. The weight of the world's on that man's shoulders and he knows the size of the task at hand. I've prepared correctly and I'm coming to win," the Doncaster man said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke put Alex 'Tudes' Tudor and Kevin 'KP' Pietersen through their paces to see who would have the most talent in the ring

"I expect to win. All the pressure's on his shoulders. It's kind of a shot from nothing for me. I was done. I was buried and gone but I expect to win."

Training with coaches Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis in this camp is giving Allen confidence.

"I was always a good fighter but I was never training so the training definitely helps," he said. "I'm very confident. I don't want to say too much but I've very, very confident."

His future plans in boxing though do depend on the result of his bout with Clarke.

"I want to entertain, I want to win, I want to do all them things," Allen declared.

"I'm here to stay. Saturday's about the performance. I need to perform."

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II is live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday. Book it now