Natasha Jonas' message to Mikaela Mayer: 'Be careful what you wish for. You might just get it'

Natasha Jonas has responded to Mikaela Mayer’s challenge. Her message is simple: ‘Be careful what you wish for.’

Jonas is a two-weight world champion who has never lost a world title fight and holds the IBF welterweight crown.

America's Mayer was a unified champion at super-featherweight, whose only defeat came against Alycia Baumgardner. Mayer will box Silvia Bortot on Saturday, on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard on Sky Sports Box Office, at 142lbs.

Image: Jonas celebrates with her world titles

But Mayer has made clear her intention to move up to welterweight and look to fight Jonas.

Jonas is not one to back down.

The Liverpudlian told Sky Sports: "I understand why she's going for me. The same reason why I jumped up the weights.

"I actually do think she's a great fighter. She was unfortunate in my opinion not to get the decision against Baumgardner. I had her winning.

"I think she will be a better fighter at 147lbs. I know because I moved up and it benefited me not to be so drained. It's a great fight, she's a good name, she's internationally well known, well respected."

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price, who won the inaugural British women's welterweight title in her last fight, is also fast-rising through the professional ranks.

Image: Jonas has boxed at super-feather and lightweight, but won world titles at super-welter and welterweight

"I think she [Mayer] is a better name than Lauren," Jonas said. "I don't mean that disrespectfully, I just think Lauren's still in the infancy of her journey and I think a fight with me is just too soon."

The IBF champion concluded: "I will be speaking with BOXXER [her promoter] and the Top Rank team pretty soon. I wouldn't be surprised if the talks happened this weekend and we'll try and get something sorted out.

"I think it's a fight that I win. So let's see what we can do. Let's see what we can make happen.

"The fight with Mayer's a great fight and if that's what she wants, she has to be careful what she wishes for. Because she just might get it."

