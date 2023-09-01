Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

The Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch takes place on Saturday night at the AO Arena, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The ringwalks for the main event won't take place before 10pm on Saturday.

In an exciting chief support, rising star Adam Azim will fight Ukraine's seasoned Aram Fanyan in a 10-round super-lightweight bout, which won't take place before 9.30pm.

Frazer Clarke, the Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist and captain of the GB boxing team, is in his eighth professional fight against popular Doncaster heavyweight David Allen. That will be after 8.45pm.

From 5pm, watch a free live stream, when Olympic gold medallist and inaugural female British champion Lauren Price is in action against former middleweight world title challenger Lolita Muzeya.

From 6pm, the event is live on Sky Sports Box Office with Florian Marku's fiery clash with Dylan Moran kicking off the show.

Then Mikaela Mayer, the former unified super-featherweight world champion returns to the ring against Silvia Bortot at super-lightweight from 7pm.

Mark Heffron will meet Jack Cullen in a British and Commonwealth super-middleweight championship fight from 7.50pm.

Then Clarke, Azim and Smith vs Eubank Jr take centre stage.

