Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr make weight as towels fly ahead of Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office rematch

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr hit the scales ahead of Saturday's Sky Sports Box Office rematch.

Smith weighed in exactly on the limit at 11st 6lbs. Eubank was a shade lighter at 11st 5lbs 5oz.

The Liverpool man radiated confidence as he smiled at the raucous crowd cheering for him in Manchester on Friday.

Image: Smith rematches Eubank Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Eubank in contrast walked slowly on to the stage and shrugged his shoulders at a few boos and jeers that greeted him.

A mixed reception however is something that Eubank is well used to. He explained: "That's how it's been my whole career. It's Marmite, love me or hate me. That's what I like. I don't want to be one of these neutral guys who no one really has any real opinion about or real love or hate or feelings.

"I want you to have some passion. Even if it's hate, have some passion, have some feel, have some excitement around my fights. Whether you want me to win or lose, the fans, the haters, they know that they're going to see an awesome event, a high-octane fight.

"I bring it every time I get in the ring. People appreciate that. So, it's going to be no different this time around. Saturday night, we're going to go out there and we're going to do the job."

The venom between the two fighters themselves was unmistakable. They glared long and silently at one another after making weight.

Around them Smith's corner lobbed a white towel over to Eubank's trainer, a reference to their claim that they won't bring a towel to pull him out of the bout on Saturday.

But the two fighters only concentrated solely on another.

Only when they broke away from the staredown did Smith restart the conversation, continuing to talk to his rival, getting in a final few verbal barbs.

Smith is primed for the fight. "I'm not complacent," he said. "I've got too good a family and too good a team to go into a fight complacent."

Image: Smith and Eubank Jr did not break concentration as towels flew around them

There was a great reception for rising super-lightweight star Adam Azim, who goes in with dangerous opponent Aram Fanyan on Saturday.

This is a meaningful fight for Azim. Not only is the Ukrainian a genuine threat in a fight that will be chief support on the pay-per-view bill, but Azim is dedicating the bout to the memory of his grandfather who passed away recently.

"I had the loss of my grandad, and this fight is dedicated to him. I wanted to go to his burial, but if he was still alive, he would have told me that you've got to still train and work on your fight. I'm doing this for him," Azim said.

Both weighed 9st 13lbs. "I feel like there's going to be a demolition job on Saturday," Azim warned. "He's enthusiastic to win, but I'm winning bigger on Saturday night.

Both Frazer Clarke and David Allen are likeable heavyweights. But they looked a picture of seriousness when they went to nose-to-nose after weighing in, with neither willing to break away from their staredown.

Clarke, an Olympic bronze medallist, was 19st 4lbs, Allen 18st 5lbs.

There was raucous support for local men Mark Heffron and Jack Cullen who fight for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles on Saturday. Both weighed 11st 13lbs.

Image: Moran shoves Marku

The spite between Dylan Moran (10st 5lbs) and Florian Marku (10st 6lbs 5oz) continued after they weighed in, with Moran shoving Marku after they had to be separated at Thursday's press conference.

"We'll see tomorrow little man," Moran warned. "The game is over for you."

Marku addressed Moran's supporters directly afterwards. "Tomorrow night your guy is going to be unconscious and none of you can help him," he declared.

Former super-featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer continues her move up through weight classes. Now super-light, at 10st 1lbs 5oz, she boxes former European champion Silvia Bortot, who was 9st 13lbs.

Image: Lauren Price laughs off Lolita Muzeya's threats

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price (10st 6lbs 5oz) takes on dangerous former middleweight world title challenger Lolita Muzeya (10st 7lbs 5oz).

Muzeya continued her trash-talking at their face-off but Price just shrugged it off with a smile.

"I'm laid back, I just take it all in my stride. She's game, the toughest person I've face so far but I believe in myself," Price said. "I've come across some monsters boxing at 75kgs and winning that Olympic gold medal.

"I believe in myself and I believe I get the win."

