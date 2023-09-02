Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II: Predictions from boxing experts ahead of big rematch in Manchester

We asked boxing experts and figures close to the camps for their predictions ahead of Liam Smith's rematch with Chris Eubank Jr tonight live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ricky Hatton (British boxing legend):

Liam Smith is battle hardened, he's got the experience. Chris was having his successes early in the first fight, it was shaping up quite well. But Liam got him in the corner, sustained his attack and got him out of there.

But I don't think it'll be a foregone conclusion. I think this one will be a lot closer and Liam needs to realise that.

He's got to prepare for a war this time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British boxing legend Ricky Hatton believes a heavier Chris Eubank Jr will make for a better fight in his rematch against Liam Smith

Adam Azim (Rising super-lightweight):

Liam Smith came out and got the knockout and not just the knockout, he knocked him out in style. When he got back up, he didn't know where he was. I feel like this fight's more interesting now because Chris Eubank has moved trainers.

The last fight I'm pretty sure he was trying to do the Roy Jones Jr style, where he just went back foot. He didn't come front foot once. I feel like for this fight he's going to try and come front foot.

I feel like Liam Smith could stop him again. I'm inching towards Liam Smith. He could win on points or get a spectacular knockout.

He's already done it, no one had done that to Chris Eubank.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim is in a confident mood ahead of his clash with Aram Fanyan in Manchester - a fight he is dedicating to his late grandfather

Denzel Bentley (British middleweight champion):

Liam Smith is just going to be too confident. He's going to be relaxed. He knows he can knock him out. Smith doesn't rush his work and look stupid. Smith is always composed and has a good shot selection.



I can't say whether it's a knockout or points, but I think he's going to hurt him. I think Smith wins again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their September 2 rematch, episode two of Behind The Ropes charts the preparations and build up to Liam Smith's titanic second clash with Chris Eubank Jr

Scott Welch (Former British champion):

Eubank Jr got caught with a shot, could not recover from it and it was over that quick. Did I give Liam a big chance of winning? No. Was I shocked? Yes. Do I think he can do it again? Because of the way it happened, he probably can do it again. Do I think he will? No. I think in a dog fight my money would be on Eubank.

I think he needs to turn it into a dog fight. I don't think he's going to come out and box.

It will be very interesting to see.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best verbal battles between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr ahead of their rematch in Manchester on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Kalle Sauerland (Eubank promoter):

I expect Eubank Jr to win in style. I think he's got to go in there and do a number on him. He's got to put it on him. I think anyone who knows Junior knows that's what he does, he throws bunches [of punches].

We're not going to see a fight that takes a while to warm up on Saturday night, this is going to be cooking from the time they walk into that ring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's much-anticipated rematch between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr, check out some of the best British rematches to have taken place on Sky Sports

Shane McGuigan (Top trainer):

I think it's a very hard fight for Eubank to win. Really he can't reflect on anything from that first fight with confidence.

You need one or two fights in between, if you get knocked out, fighting that same guy that knocked you out. That's my opinion.

Liam Smith late, mid to late I'd say, I think he'll get to him. I think Eubank's too big for the weight. I think he needs to go to 168lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr shut down any questions about a possible second defeat to Liam Smith and says he's not the 'bad guy' in their rematch

Harlem Eubank (Cousin who's been in training camp):

It was great to see him in a full on training structure. There was no room for error.

Everything was ticked off. I've never see Chris like that before. Every session he was on time. Early if anything.

I've never seen him wake up at 8am [for training]. Everything was how it should be for a man that's coming to get revenge.

The structure that they've given him is I think all that he required to go and be himself, be tenacious, be furious, be explosive and be the normal Chris Eubank Jr that we know. I think that's enough to come and put a statement in and get revenge.

That's his character, that's what he is, that's in him.

I think it's going to be explosive. He's got it in the tank to go the distance. I think he also has the potential to stop Liam. He has covered all ground for this fight and I'm excited to see him put a show on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harlem Eubank believes his cousin Chris Eubank Jr has made a wise decision to change trainer to Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, ahead of his rematch with Liam Smith

Joe Gallagher (Former Smith trainer):

Eubank's got to go in there and give it his best. But he's not better than Liam Smith at fighting and he's not better than Liam at boxing.

People give a lot of credit to (Vasiliy) Lomachenko for downloading data but all the time Liam Smith's in that ring with you, mentally, psychologically he's downloading data. Watching what you're doing, how you react to stuff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the weigh-in, Liam Smith says he will pick up from where he left off and is 100 per cent confident of beating Chris Eubank Jr again when they go toe to toe on Saturday night

Marcus Morrison (Previous Eubank opponent):

I didn't think the first fight was going to go how it did. I think a lot of people would say the same. I think Liam Smith gets a stoppage but I think it's late on this time, maybe rounds nine or 10.

I think he might have to weather a bit of an early storm, which he'll be prepared for and he'll probably see coming. I think Eubank will start fast and try and stamp his authority on the fight. But as the mid rounds come I see Liam taking over and getting him out of there towards the end of the fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen in to the tense exchange between Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr during their face-off at the press-conference

Spencer Oliver (Former European champion):

It was very conclusive the first time around. Yes, Eubank had a little bit of success in the third round but Liam Smith notoriously gives those first few rounds away sussing his opponent out, looking for the openings before he starts setting traps. That's exactly what he did.

I find it very difficult to see a way Eubank can turn this around although I think he does better this time and it could even possibly go to points but I think there's still only one winner and that's Liam Smith for me.

Tell us how you see the fight going. Visit the Sky Sports app to vote in the Viewers' Verdict

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II is live on Sky Sports Box Office tonight. Book it now