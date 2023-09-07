Jack Cullen open to Callum Simpson fight after career-best win over Mark Heffron

Jack Cullen is open to facing Callum Simpson in an explosive showdown after claiming the British and Commonwealth belts in the "best" win of his career.

Cullen is the new domestic king at super-middleweight after he stopped Mark Heffron on the undercard of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 in Manchester at the weekend.

The first challenger for Cullen's belts could be Simpson if the exciting contender defeats Germaine Brown at York Hall in London on September 30, live on Sky Sports.

Asked about potential fights, Cullen told Sky Sports: "Definitely not Mark Jeffers. We're stablemates at the end of the day. We both train together. That's just a fight that will never happen.

"But yes, your Callum Simpson's and anybody else who's in the pipeline for it, I'd definitely take it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Simpson displayed his punch power with an explosive KO of Celso Neves

"He was commentating on it after the fight, and he seems like he wants to. Obviously, he's got a fight coming up. We'll just see what happens. Anything can happen."

On a night filled with dramatic bouts and intense rivalries, Cullen rejuvenated his career after two defeats in his previous three fights.

"It's amazing. Like I said, it's a dream come true. Still not fully sunk in, but I'm buzzing," said Cullen, when asked how it felt to hold both titles.

"I wasn't expecting it that early anyway. Maybe later on, the later rounds, but it just came nice and sweet. It came easy, really.

"He was coming forward and I was walking onto him. I knew eventually he's going to end up walking onto shots because he likes loading up, and that's what we worked on, and then the third round, we were done."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

For Cullen, this victory held special significance. In March he took on undefeated Californian Diego Pacheco in Liverpool and was on the receiving end of a stoppage in the fourth round.

This was a comeback from a tough defeat and a chance to prove himself on a big stage.

Cullen said: "I felt a little bit like it was all or nothing for me, this one. If I did end up getting beat again, I don't know where I would have gone. I probably would have gone back to the small hall shows, and that's definitely not what I wanted.

"So yes, it was probably the best fight of my career and the best win."

Looking ahead, Cullen has his sights set on defending his hard-earned titles and chasing another belt which has avoided his grasp for now.

"I would like to get a defence, defend the title. I'm not too sure who, where, or when," he said.

"Get a defence, and then we'll move on. Maybe even go for the European title. I got beat last time I fought for that, so yes, maybe go for that again."