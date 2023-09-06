 Skip to content

Daniel Dubois: WBA receives formal appeal to have Oleksandr Usyk defeat declared a no-contest

Daniel Dubois floored Oleksandr Usyk in the fifth round of their fight in Poland but it was declared a low blow, giving the Oleksandr Usyk to recover before he went on to win in the ninth; promotor Frank Warren launches appeal to force a rematch

Wednesday 6 September 2023 18:55, UK

Ukraine&#39;s Oleksandr Usyk, left, lands a blow on Britain&#39;s Daniel Dubois during their world heavyweight title fight at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBC, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles for the first time in a year when he faces hard-hitting British challenger Daniel Dubois in a clash of styles. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Image: Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, left, lands a blow on Daniel Dubois during their world heavyweight title fight

Promoter Frank Warren has launched an appeal to have Daniel Dubois' world heavyweight title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month declared a no-contest and force an immediate rematch.

Dubois floored Usyk in the fifth round of their fight in Poland but it was declared a low blow, giving the Ukrainian time to recover before he went on to stop the Londoner in the ninth round.

The WBA confirmed receipt of the appeal in a short statement, which read: "Daniel Dubois' team sent a formal appeal for last August 26 fight, in which he lost by knockout in nine rounds against Oleksandr Usyk in Wroclaw, Poland.

"The WBA, now that it has received a formal appeal from Dubois' team, will proceed with a review as per the regulations.

Russ Anber lays out the rules around boxing's low-blow laws and explains why Daniel Dubois' controversial shot on Oleksandr Usyk was illegal.

"Any decision made regarding this situation will be made under WBA rules and communicated in a timely and appropriate manner."

Usyk was given almost four minutes' recovery time by Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon following the blow, which Dubois and his team insisted was legal as it appeared to land on the champion's belt line.

Dubois, who later tired and was stopped by Usyk, subsequently failed to attend the post-fight press conference at which both Warren and his trainer Don Charles criticised the referee's decision.

Even if the WBA determine the result of the contest should not change, Dubois and his team hope they will mandate an immediate rematch in order to settle the controversy.

