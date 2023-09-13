Callum Simpson can line up a British title battle with Jack Cullen if he defeats Germaine Brown on Sky Sports

In the heart of Barnsley, a local contender is earning a reputation as a formidable super-middleweight, and his name is Callum Simpson.

At just 26 years old, this undefeated contender is on a quest for glory and is set to take the next step in his career as he prepares to face Germaine Browne at the iconic York Hall in London on September 30, live on Sky Sports.

Simpson, who has strung together 12 straight wins, is excited for his upcoming battle with Browne.

"It's a great fight for me," he told Sky Sports. "To be honest, I've been asking for this fight for quite a while now, especially when he had the English title.

"From what I've seen of him, he's an exciting fighter, similar to myself. He doesn't really go on the back foot, likes to put the pressure on, throws a lot of shots. It should be an exciting fight. It should definitely be a fan-friendly fight."

After a red-hot run of nine stoppages, Simpson went the distance against Boris Crighton in July, and admits the unanimous decision win taught him to stay calm instead of recklessly pursuing a knockout.

He said: "I feel like I dominated the fight. Looking back on it, I rushed it quite a lot. I didn't really change my tactics. I was rushing. I think sometimes I was a bit too fast for my own good.

"Sometimes I think instead of just sitting on my shots and selecting more single shots, when I felt like I had him hurt, I would just try to chase him instead of setting them up. I did get a good 10 rounds. It's a great learning fight for me and I take a lot from that fight."

Now, with the taste of victory fresh on his lips, Simpson is more motivated than ever to continue his ascent in the boxing world. His upcoming bout against Browne is a crucial step towards that goal. Simpson is not merely content with being a hometown hero; he's aiming to clear out the domestic scene and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

Simpson said: "I know people say that you can't look past certain fights, and obviously I'm not. But end of the day, I believe I'm going to beat him. If I beat Germaine, it proves what I'm saying about the domestic scene, that I feel like I'm going to clean up domestically and then push on for titles from there.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him. It's a good test for me, especially if I can stop him. But like I learned from my last fight, not to try and rush it too much and go chasing the stoppage. I'll take a different approach this time, but yes, it should be a good fight."

But it's not just about the fight on September 30, it's about the bigger picture. Simpson has his eyes set on more titles and championships in the near future.

With Jack Cullen ripping away the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles from Mark Heffron earlier this month, Simpson feels a fight now can be made easier and is targeting a potential bout for those belts soon.

"I want to go to the traditional route and win the domestic titles first," said Simpson.



"I'm sure everything will work itself out and we'll get some titles done."

Image: Simpson hopes to bring a major fight to his hometown football club

One dream Simpson holds close to his heart is the opportunity to fight in front of his hometown fans. Discussions are already underway about a bout at the Oakwell Stadium, home of Barnsley Football Club, next year.

He said: "We're hoping for next year, trying to get to show at Oakwell. I just need to keep doing what I'm doing. I'm sure Boxxer will deliver it, if the opportunity comes.



"To put a proper massive event on there, get a squared circle in the middle of the pitch and get plenty of fans in, that's something special."