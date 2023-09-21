Jose de Jesus Macias steps in to face Callum Simpson at York Hall after Germaine Brown injury

Jose de Jesus Macias has replaced Germaine Brown to face Callum Simpson at York Hall on the Caroline Dubois versus Magali Rodriguez undercard - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event next Saturday.

Macias, 31, almost upset top-three-ranked super-middleweight Erik Bazinyan - who was linked with a bout against Canelo Alvarez - in June, so will provide a big test for Simpson in London.

After a red-hot run of nine stoppages, Simpson went the distance against Boris Crighton in July to keep his unbeaten record.

"Callum Simpson already had a tough opponent for September 30 and now he has an even tougher one. Jose de Jesus Macias is an excellent boxer who has caused a string of upsets over the years and gave the world-ranked #3 super-middleweight Erik Bazinyan all sorts of problems in June,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO.

“This is a serious test for Simpson. There aren't many fighters who would step up to this level of opposition so early in their careers, especially on short notice, and I think he deserves a lot of credit for accepting this fight with Macias.”

The main event sees Caroline Dubois fight for the IBO lightweight title against Magali Rodriguez. Dubois won her professional debut on points in February 2022 and then stopped her next five opponents before a points victory over Yanina del Carmen Lescano in June.

Rodriguez is a former WBA world title challenger and current WBC title holder with nine knockouts among her 22 victories to date.

Dubois has named Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer as targets and a win over Rodriguez would stake her claim for a big-name bout.

Two of the country's top young cruiserweights will also put their undefeated records on the line in a battle for the vacant English cruiserweight belt when Viddal Riley faces Nathan Quarless.

