Conor Benn defeats Rodolfo Orozco on points as British fighter ends absence of over a year from boxing

Conor Benn defeated Rodolfo Orozco on points as the British contender returned to boxing with his first professional fight in over a year.

Benn had been absent from the ring since a victory over Chris Algieri last April after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of a planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022.

The British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) lodged an appeal against a decision by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel to lift Benn's provisional suspension from boxing, but he resumed his career with a 10-round unanimous decision win in Orlando.

Orozco had never been stopped in his 38-fight career, which included 32 wins, and the Mexican stood firm despite some fierce punches from Benn, who was fighting at a higher weight near 154lbs.

The unbeaten 26-year-old unleashed a series of spiteful combinations, but could not find a finishing punch to break Orozco's stubborn resistance.

Image: The 26-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 22 victories

"We didn't want a walk in the park. I needed the rounds after 18 months out," said Benn after sealing the win with scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 96-94 at Caribe Royale Orlando.

"He's a true Mexican, my first Mexican I've fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he's never been stopped before and he's one tough man and I hope he progresses.

"They are stronger and take shots more. I don't think there was ring rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell.

"Britain is my home and it's only right I fight back there, sooner rather than later."

Benn moves to 22 victories, with 14 stoppages and could return to welterweight (147lbs), or pursue a rescheduled bout against Eubank Jr.