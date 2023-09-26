Callum Simpson predicts 'tougher fight' in replacement Jose de Jesus Macias as he eyes another knock-out

Callum Simpson believes veteran Jose de Jesus Macias presents a "tougher fight" than Germaine Brown, who pulled out of the scheduled contest through injury.

Simpson will now face Macias in a bout set to take place over 10 rounds on Saturday's bumper night of boxing, which will culminate in Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez's battle for the IBO lightweight world title live on Sky Sports.

"I've got a very tough opponent - probably a tougher fight than Germaine Brown to be honest", said Simpson, who is unbeaten in 12 professional fights.

"I actually watched his [Macias] last fight when I was in camp, it was Erik Bazinyan's 30th fight - Bazinyan won the fight but he caused him a lot of problems, so I've seen him before.

"As soon as his name got put to me, it was a perfect fight for me.

"He's going to bring fringe-world level toughness and pressure, and he's the kind of fight that I need to prove myself, to prove to BOXXER that I am that level and beyond that level.

"It sets me up for big fights to come."

After a red-hot run of nine stoppages, Simpson went the distance against Boris Crighton in July to keep his unbeaten record in tact.

If he were to extend this run, Simpson has identified British and Commonwealth title holder Jack Cullen as his next target.

"Obviously, I'm fully focused on my fight on Saturday", Simpson said.

"But hopefully, after this one, I'm looking for a British title fight with Jack Cullen.

"He won it in good style on September 2 - I was there ringside - and that's the fight that I want next."

Saturday's main event sees Caroline Dubois fight for the IBO lightweight title against Magali Rodriguez. Dubois won her professional debut on points in February 2022 and then stopped her next five opponents before a points victory over Yanina del Carmen Lescano in June.

Rodriguez is a former WBA world title challenger and current WBC title holder with nine knockouts among her 22 victories to date.

Dubois has named Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer as targets and a win over Rodriguez would stake her claim for a big-name bout.

Two of the country's top young cruiserweights will also put their undefeated records on the line in a battle for the vacant English cruiserweight belt when Viddal Riley faces Nathan Quarless.

