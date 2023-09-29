Deontay Wilder still wants Anthony Joshua fight 'as soon as possible'

Deontay Wilder "would love" to fight Anthony Joshua "as soon as possible" despite reports of a breakdown in talks for a fight in Saudi Arabia.

The American star had been targeting a long-awaited battle with his British heavyweight rival in the Middle East at the end of the year.

But Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Friday that negotiations have "not materialised" for a lucrative bout in Saudi Arabia and he will instead seek an alternative venue for a fight in February or March.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel has confirmed that the former WBC champion still "desires" a fight with Joshua in the near future.

Tyson Fury is heading to Saudi Arabia for a fight against Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, on October 28.

The promotional teams of Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to revive talks for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, if Fury emerges victorious.

Saudi Arabia has previously been named as the preferred venue for Fury vs Usyk.