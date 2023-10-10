Is Kazakhstan's Janibek Alimkhanuly the next Gennady Golovkin?

Janibek Alimkhanuly's destructive fists have earned comparisons with Gennadiy Golovkin and he is following 'the Triple G way', says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

Alimkhanuly can again display his explosive power in a unification fight against IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old has ruthlessly stopped nine opponents in his 14-fight unbeaten record while claiming the WBO belt and DuBoef says Alimkhanuly can emulate fellow Kazakh Golovkin by asserting his dominance in the middleweight division.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Janibek Alimkhanuly retained his WBO middleweight title with a comprehensive victory over Steven Butler inside two rounds

"I think he's going to have to do it the Golovkin way - the Triple G way", said DeBoef.

"He's in a division which has a lot of non-high profile fighters - the high profile guys in the division have gone up in weight, so we don't have a real robust division.

"That's why he's going in for a unification."

Golovkin, nicknamed 'GGG', is the former middleweight and super-middleweight champion, who in 45 fights, won 42, knocked out 37 opponents and lost just twice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alimkhanuly called out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jermall Charlo following his impressive victory over Butler

DuBoef believes Alimkhanuly will need to rack up similarly high numbers to further enhance his reputation at a weight where there are fewer big names to take on.

"I think people make the connection with Triple G because of where he's from", said DeBoef.

"But I think the thing that you look at is that there's a high skill level there.

You can see the IQ, you can see the natural ability.

"When Triple G came in, the first time I saw him, he fought in the semi-final for us in New York, and he had the speed, the power and that presence.

Image: Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

"So, I think this is going to be an interesting moment from him [Alimkhanuly] - he's going to have to get the stars that we all think he has, bite down and just fight everybody in front of him.

"Being active, staying out there - out of sight, out of mind - if you stay active, go out there, work on your traits and take on everybody in front of you, eventually, everybody gets that buzz.

"Who is the next Manny Pacquiao coming out of the Philippines?

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"There probably hasn't been one - he was super special.

"We've seen a wonderful feeder system in Mexico, with who is the next Julio Cesar Chavez - you had a field of guys that played that.

"And I think Janibek - it's too early to say he's the next Triple G - but certain things align, and he's going to have to do it the hard way."

Find out whether Janibek Alimkhanuly can make it his 15th straight victory this weekend, live on Sky Sports.