Tommy Fury defeats frustrated KSI by majority decision in controversial Manchester fight

KSI was left dumbstruck after his opponent Tommy Fury was deducted a point before winning a majority decision at the Misfits event at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday night.

Fury, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains unbeaten as a professional boxer, with 10 wins from his 10 bouts, including four knockouts.

His win was marred by a controversial points decision after he landed 12 jabs and 39 punches which connected compared to KSI's 38 as well as having a point deducted for a rabbit punch.

KSI said immediately after the fight: "It's a robbery, how many jabs did he land? I'm the YouTuber, you're the boxer, I understand, you have to win. I want to appeal."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

KSI, an influencer, professional boxer and musician, drove out in a Lamborghini before bringing out 'Giggs' for a performance of Talkin the Hardest.

'The Nightmare' threw a straight right hand in the opening round which seemingly stunned Fury at a raucous AO Arena before the 24-year-old caught the back of KSI's head, much to his disgust.

Fury was deducted a point in the second round for another shot to the back of KSI's head.

The Briton, who rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing, was showing more stamina with a combination of uppercuts and overhead rights.

Image: Fury celebrates victory after the Misfits cruiserweight fight against KSI

KSI was ducking and diving in the third as the bigger Fury began to lean on his opponent, beginning to find his range.

The fighters began to clinch a number of times in the next, although both came close to unloading with right hands before KSI took to the inside at the start of the fifth in a tight encounter.

KSI then kept Fury at arms' length throughout the final round and believed he had pulled off the shock win as he celebrated in his corner.

However, the judges scored the cruiserweight fight 57-57, and 57-56 - by two of them - to Fury.

KSI won his only previous fight as a professional against Logan Paul. He has fought eight times in total, with five wins, one draw, one no-contest and now one defeat.

Watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri in the early hours of October 15, live on Sky Sports.