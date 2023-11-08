Caroline Dubois will showcase her star quality before facing Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron says Shane McGuigan

Caroline Dubois can beat "everybody right now" but is being built into a star before targeting huge fights against Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron, says trainer Shane McGuigan.

The 22-year-old captured the IBO title after flooring a gritty Magali Rodriguez three times on her way to a unanimous decision at York Hall last month, but could even return to the ring this year as she continues to build her profile. McGuigan, who trains multiple boxing talents including Adam Azim and Chris Billam-Smith, would like Dubois to fight again this year as she continues her journey towards selling out arenas, but is "ready to beat everybody".

"I want to get Caroline out once before the end of the year", McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"She's injury-free, she's gone 10 rounds, full of confidence - she wants the big fights.

"But we need to continue to build her status before boxing the [Mikaela] Mayers.

"She's ready to beat them all now - I'm telling you, she's ready to beat everybody right now.

"It's just, does it make financial sense?

"If we have another year of building her against opponents that Katie Taylor has boxed, and keep winning against people like that and pick up another world title - an IBF or a WBA - you never know what Katie Taylor is going to do with those belts.

"For us, it's about making her a star, so that when we make the Alycia Baumgardner fights and the Mikaela Mayer fights and potentially the Chantelle Cameron fight, she'll be box office, selling out arenas.

"She has all the talent in the world and she's extremely exciting.

"I just need to keep building her as a brand outside - you're going to see a lot of people come to see her."

McGuigan was speaking ahead of Adam Azim's fight for the European championship with Frenchman Franck Petitjean on November 18, live on Sky Sports.

The highly-rated trainer believes that while Dubois and Azim, both of whom he coaches, are desperate to fight the best, while being surrounded by a stable of seasoned fighters is helping them mature quickly.

"I've had kids in the gym for a long time of all different ages", said McGuigan.

"Caroline Dubois is 22, she's just won the IBO world title, and she's matured so quickly.

"Adam [Azim] is of that same nature as well - he's had so much success as a junior, and they want big things fast.

"But being around the likes of Chris Billam-Smith and Robbie Davis, who have that seasoned head on them - and myself. And my dad as well, having that mix of personalities - when you're 21 years old, they're super impatient and want to get things done as quickly as possible - helps them understand that this is a slow process and these things take time."

