Ben Whittaker returns to fight on December 10 Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak bill live on Sky Sports

Future boxing superstar Ben Whittaker is back in action next month as he joins the Sky Sports bill in Bournemouth on Sunday December 10 headlined by Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak.

Whittaker has got off to a blistering start in his career since turning professional in the wake of his Olympic Games silver medal glory, wowing crowds around the country with his flamboyant and unorthodox style.

Now the 26-year-old is returning to the south coast, where he made his professional debut, and is looking to end the year on a high with another memorable performance to set the stage for a massive 2024.

Whittaker was aiming to fight in his Wolverhampton hometown on the November 18 Sky Sports card featuring Adam Azim and Tyler Denny, but rehabilitation on a couple of niggling injuries, which have kept him out of the ring since July, delayed his return until December.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to it. You already know what I bring so make sure you tune in on December 10 as I'll be closing the year with another surgical performance," said Whittaker.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said: "Ben Whittaker is such an electrifying talent, I think fans would have him on every card if they could. We had a busy year lined up for him but he's had some minor injuries to deal with following his fight in July. I'm excited to say he's now fully fit and raring to go.

"On December 10, fans are going to get another chance to see one of the boxing world's biggest talents live in action ahead of what's going to be a monumental 2024 for Ben."

The Bournemouth show takes place on Sunday December 10 with hometown hero Chris "The Gentleman" Billam-Smith making the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world championship against Polish powerhouse Mateusz Masternak - a former European champion currently ranked No 5 in the world by the WBO and No 9 by the WBC.

A title shot has also been confirmed for Bournemouth's Lee Cutler following his victory over Stanley Stannard in an official eliminator bout during BOXXER's visit to the Vitality Stadium in May.

Cutler will face Londoner Kingsley Egbunike for the vacant English super-welterweight championship as part of an action-packed undercard with more fights to be announced soon.

