Lawal vs Chamberlain: British title clash will top the bill at York Hall as BOXXER Fight Night goes ahead on Sky Sports

Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain will top the bill at York Hall as BOXXER Fight Night goes ahead on Saturday after the postponement of Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez.

Buatsi's light-heavyweight fight against Azeez at The O2 was postponed on Tuesday after Azeez suffered a back injury, but Lawal's British cruiserweight title clash with Chamberlain is the new main event as the undercard fights will now be staged at the historic venue in Bethnal Green, live on Sky Sports.

Saturday's new headline for the British cruiserweight title is one of the most keenly-anticipated domestic clashes of the year.

Image: Lawal will settle his heated rivalry with Chamberlain this weekend

The Commonwealth super welterweight championship is also on the line when Louis Greene defends his title against Sam Gilley in another highly-anticipated 50/50 domestic clash which will also send the winner forward for a shot at the British title.

The card will also feature Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall, who comes up against former world title challenger 'Vicious' Vanessa Bradford as she takes an important step in her professional career, with top young prospect Michael Hennessy Jr taking on fan favourite Joe Laws.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikael Lawal insists he's not affected by the mind games of opponent Isaac Chamberlain

The highly-anticipated showdown between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez will now be rescheduled to a new date at The O2 in London.

The bout between the No 1 and No 2 ranked light-heavyweights had been postponed due to an injury suffered by Azeez in his final training session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Isaac Chamberlain explains his 'beef' with Mikael Lawal ahead of their British cruiserweight clash

A date for the rescheduled world title final eliminator will be announced shortly.

"We’re still bitterly disappointed about having to postpone the main event due to the injury sustained by Dan Azeez,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom.

"It’s clear from the widespread upset and frustration, just how big a fight this is. We’ve spoken to both teams and everyone is committed to rescheduling the world title final eliminator. We’re working on announcing a new date at The O2 as soon as possible.

"For the remaining fights, the easiest option would have been to cancel the whole card, but that wouldn’t have been fair to the fighters or to the fans hoping to see them.

"I’m extremely proud of our team’s hard work in ensuring these fights get to go ahead. Not only can we look forward to a rescheduled Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez at the O2 in the near future, but also four incredible fights live on Sky Sports on Saturday night in what will be a hugely atmospheric York Hall."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super welterweight rivals Sam Gilley and Louis Greene have predicted an explosive showdown

Fan will need to be even more patient before they get to see the mouth-watering prospect of two south London sparring partners and friends taking to the ring.

Buatsi vs Azeez ticket holders who wish to attend Saturday’s event at York Hall on will be given exclusive access to a priority window ahead of the general sale. This will be between 4pm on Wednesday and 4pm on Thursday.

Tickets will be available for general sale from 4pm on Thursday.

Watch rivals Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain headline as they clash over the British cruiserweight title in a huge night of boxing, this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.