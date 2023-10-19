Joe Laws says he can beat Michael Hennessy Jr weeks after cheesecake and cocktails

Joe Laws is ready to get "stuck clean in" after seizing the opportunity of a late-notice fight against Michael Hennessy Jr that could rejuvenate his career.

Laws admitted his pre-fight diet has not been ideal after receiving a call to step in as a replacement opponent, but has promised to deliver a dramatic win over Hennessy Jr on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Benwell boxer, whose inspiration is Ricky Hatton, is looking to thrive off being the underdog at York Hall.

"I'm not a boxer, I'm a fighter - I'm getting stuck clean in, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm getting the win," said Laws.

The Benwell boxer admits he will be the underdog in the York Hall bout

"Nobody thinks I'm going to win, most of my friends don't think I'm going to win, but I do.

"When I knock him out, that propels me to big fights.

"Of course, I'm the underdog - I've been eating cheesecake and drinking cocktails.

"If you want to drink champagne, you've got to take chances, and that's why I've taken this shot.

"In my head I have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

Laws said inspiring the younger generation in his community was a major driving factor in him taking this fight.

"When I sat down and thought about it, I had to show the kids in my boxing club and in the youth club that sometimes in life nothing is perfect," said Laws.

Laws has won 13 fights and lost two

"And sometimes you have to take your chance - roll that dice.

"So, what would I be to kids if I don't take this chance?

"I'm a local lad fighting live on Sky Sports, so I'm coming for everything."

