Sam Gilley expecting 'explosive' Louis Greene fight he targets Commonwealth and domestic supremacy

Sam Gilley is expecting an "explosive" fight when he challenges for Louis Greene's Commonwealth super-welterweight title at York Hall this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Gilley, known as 'Magic Man', is looking to add to his 16 professional victories, and while he says there is no "bad blood" he is expecting an "explosive" and "aggressive" fight.

To add to the high stakes, the winner is set to move on to a shot at the British title, currently in the possession of Sam Antwi.

"We don't need to sell it as bad blood", said the 29-year-old, who hails from Leytonstone and will be on home turf in east London.

"We're both very aggressive, very strong, we both punch, so it makes for a good fight.

"His strengths work for my weaknesses and my strengths work for his weaknesses, so it's down to whoever makes the least mistakes.

"So, it's going to be explosive.

"That's what professional boxing should be about - two professionals against each other on the night, giving each other hell.

"Some people go and work in the office for the day, some people kick a ball around, for some reason we hit each other in the head - that's just how it is.

"Thankfully, they didn't give me an easy opponent - the last thing I wanted was somebody who had lost 15 and won one.

"Louis only came onto my radar when he won the Commonwealth title.

"It's nothing to do with Louis but the next belt is the next step up the ladder. Louis is the one who has it, so he's my target, and that's what I'm going to be chasing.

"Louis does what he does well, but that's all he can do."

Gilley is highly motivated to fight on this televised bill, as well as relishing the opportunities victory at York Hall would open up.

"I don't watch movies, I watch Sky Sports or Only Fools and Horses", said Gilley. "You almost get the 'I made it' feeling.

"The next two fights are set up perfectly. We win this, and we move onto Sam Antwi for the British title, and then we've cleaned up domestically, which is what we always set out to do.

"That will be a massive goal achieved and the sky is the limit after that.

"I'm very grateful to be fighting for the Commonwealth, but when I was at school, I had a little Blackberry and across the screen was a screenshot of the British title - I had that for years because that's the title every British fighter wants to win.

"When you look through the top 10 in the division, there's not one easy fight - it's such a competitive division, but I'm blessed enough that I can be in a position to be punching for the top spot.

"So, I'm buzzing for Antwi - it's another great fight for me - it's not a fight where I believe I can go and win straight away.

"A pathway has opened up really well for us, so I'm really excited for that fight.

"You can't think about the British title, as exciting as it is, because you've got to think about the fight at hand.

"But this isn't a fight where we're sat thinking this is hard - it's going to be a hard-fought fight but we've got all the tools to win this fight well.

"You've got to be confident.

"Everyone seems to want to go around the houses a little bit, but when you're in a 100 meter sprint, you race, and that's what boxing should be about - you line up, fight each other and see who is the best one."

