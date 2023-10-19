Isaac Chamberlain warns Mikael Lawal ahead of British title challenge: 'I'll knock you out!'

With Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez postponed, Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain have stepped up to be the main event, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

They will contest the British and Commonwealth cruiserweight championships, now at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

It's a fight neither Lawal nor Chamberlain could let pass. Both have waited a long time to settle their rivalry.

Image: Isaac Chamberlain and Mikael Lawal have been waiting a long time to fight

They were originally due to box in May but Lawal had to withdraw due a medical issue. Chamberlain has relentlessly goaded him since and the enmity between the two has only grown more bitter.

"He's not winding me up," Lawal insisted. "It's all irrelevant, on Saturday we're going to fight."

He believes he can knock out Chamberlain. "If I land, definitely," he declared. "I'm just going to beat him.

"I just find a way to win."

"I'll knock you out," Chamberlain snapped back. "It's going to be big, finally all of this comes to a close on Saturday and I'll be crowned the new British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion."

Saving the show is a point they agree on. "I'm thankful the show's still on," Lawal said. "It's finally my time. All the talking this guy's been doing. We can finally lay it to rest.

Image: Lawal believes he can knock out Chamberlain

"I've come a long way, I'm enjoying the journey."

Another well-matched Commonwealth title fight on the card sees Sam Gilley boxing Louis Greene at super-welter.

"He's strong, come forward, he can punch. But that's his main game plan," Gilley said. "I've got to outsmart him, I've got to out box him.

"My last four opponents, all four have been on the floor so he's got to be careful as well."

Benwell's Joe Laws stepped in at short notice to box Michael Hennessy at middleweight.

Image: Isaac Chamberlain is full of confidence

"I'm taking this chance. I'm coming for a fight. Where I'm from we take nothing lying down," Laws declared. "Preparation hasn't been great but I'm [definitely] winning.

"I'm coming for everything."

Laws promised: "Fireworks. Love us or hate us, you will remember the Benwell bomber.

"I'm here to fight," he continued. "What a mistake, I'm here to upset the apple cart."

Although the fight has just been made two weeks out, they are familiar with each other.

"I've sparred him," Laws added. "I made him cry!"

Hennessy though maintained: "I do remember - target practice."

But Laws insisted: "I don't know what I'm bringing, but I'm bringing it!"

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall fights Canada's experienced Vanessa Bradford, a former world title challenger.

"This is the pro game and I'm excited to show her what the pros is all about on Saturday night," Bradford warned.

Artingstall hit back: "She's not going to teach me anything in the pro ring. Boxing's boxing.

"On Saturday night I want to show what I have been working on, I do work very hard. I just want to show my skills."

