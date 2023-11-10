Solomon Dacres gunning for Frazer Clarke, Fabio Wardley and the British heavyweight title: 'The best have to fight'

Solomon Dacres wants to step into the heavyweight mix with Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

Dacres holds the English title and is gunning for a shot at the British championship, which Wardley defended last month against David Adeleye.

"I've got my eyes on that," Dacres told Sky Sports. "That's hopefully something we can get made."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Wardley says he is interested in fighting Frazer Clarke and is hoping their paths will meet after he beats David Adeleye.

Like Wardley and Clarke, Dacres is an unbeaten heavyweight. He won the vacant English belt early in 2023 but his last fight, a wide points win over Chris Thompson, was a non-title 10-rounder.

"Guys that are down the rankings, prospects, they don't want to risk their '0's early on. It's been hard to match for the English," Dacres said.

"They know what I'm about. They probably look at me and think: 'How am I going to beat him? Where's the vulnerability? How am I going to beat him?' So you're not going to call out someone you don't think you can beat."

Eventually though he believes his chance will come. "Everybody's going to have to fight somebody and the best will have to fight the best and that's what I want to become," he said.

Dacres knows Frazer Clarke well from their time together on Great Britain's Olympic squad. He expects them ultimately to fight at some point as professionals.

"We could definitely meet for the British title. GB's No 1 and No 2 amateurs over the last few years. They always prove to be big fights. You've had [Joe] Joyce-[Daniel] Dubois, big fights like [Anthony] Joshua vs Dillian Whyte that kind of fight in the future," Dacres said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley questioned whether Frazer Clarke is ready for him and believes the Olympian made the right decision not to fight him just yet.

"That's the sort of thing we're in boxing for. To have those big fights and propel ourselves to the next level. That's something that I'm really looking forward to doing myself.

"People love British heavyweight fights, high-level fights," he continued. "It's what's going to get us motivated and get the best out of ourselves.

"Hopefully we'll keep winning and our paths meet when our paths meet."

If Clarke fights Wardley before him, Dacres would "definitely" want to box the winner.

He would however like to get his own British title shot first. "Frazer had his chance before, you've got to let me have my chance now," he said.

"Let me have mine now and then Frazer can jump in with me afterwards!

"I'm Birmingham, he's Burton, it's only about 40 minutes away, it's a Midlands derby.

"If we meet in the pro ranks, which I think we probably will, may the best man win."