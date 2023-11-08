Tommy Welch needs 'to right a few wrongs' | 'I'm feeling fit, strong and vicious!' says heavyweight prospect

Unbeaten heavyweight Tommy Welch will fulfil a boyhood dream on Friday by fighting in his hometown of Brighton.

"I've been waiting for this day for years. It is going to be fantastic. I'm Brighton through and through, and to come out among a lot of faces I know, I can't wait to put on an explosive performance for them," said Welch ahead of the event, the first at the Brighton Centre since 1991.

"My main motivation is to right a few wrongs. I last fought in May live on Sky Sports. It was on the Billam-Smith undercard, and I was really disappointed in my performance."

Image: Welch in action in Bournemouth

This time the 28-year-old will be on the undercard of another man from Brighton, Harlem Eubank, a boxer that he has known for a long time.

"Harlem learned his craft in my family's gym on the Hove seafront. He moved on but we travelled all over the country and boxed on many amateur shows together. It's great for him to be headlining down here," Welch said.

"Plus, I'm not the only one from my gym fighting, we have a few others. Tiernan Bradley is one to watch, he brings the ferocity. It is going to be a good show."

In addition to knowing many of the fighters appearing on Friday, Welch will also have a few celebrities taking a keen interest.

Image: Welch is from a fighting family

"I have an army of people coming down, including a few Brighton footballers. My cousin is married to Solly March," he said.

"I already have a lot of people interested in my career, for which I am forever grateful, but it will be great to build on that. The place will be rocking."

His father, Scott Welch, also fought in the city back in 1995, winning both British and Commonwealth straps in style. His son is promising to deliver an equally resounding performance.

"I'm feeling fit, strong, and hungry," Tommy declared.

"I'm bringing a storm. After the last time out, what better way to bounce back than with a victory in my home city? It's going to be fun."