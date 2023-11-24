Caroline Dubois is 'the best lightweight in the world' now, says trainer Shane McGuigan

Caroline Dubois could be the undisputed lightweight world champion within a year, trainer Shane McGuigan believes.

Katie Taylor currently holds all four of the major titles at 135lbs. But when she rematches Chantelle Cameron this weekend it will be her second consecutive contest at super-lightweight.

Meanwhile the lightweight belts, that Dubois is targeting, have been dormant throughout 2023.

As Dubois works her way into a mandatory position, Taylor will have a decision to make.

"Whether the governing bodies start putting pressure on her to defend her belts we'll see. That is the plan. [Dubois] is ready to capture all of the belts. She is the best lightweight in the world," McGuigan told Sky Sports.

"Even though the lightweight division is probably the most highly contested division in female boxing, she's blitzing everybody.

"Within the next two years she probably will have fought a lot of big, big names and been in massive fights. And she's only 22 years of age.

"I think within a year she could be undisputed world champion. I genuinely do. I can't see anyone competing with her."

But he isn't necessarily expecting Taylor to return to lightweight and defend against Dubois.

"Taylor's a fantastic fighter and she's done so much. I don't think there'll be a passing of the torch. Yes, it's a huge monetary fight for Caroline. But I don't think boxing needs that passing of the torch," McGuigan said.

"Katie Taylor isn't the fighter that she was in 2012."

But there will be plenty of other options available to Dubois. "Now people are starting to realise that she is the best in the world. There are some huge fights out there for her," McGuigan said.

"Look at all of her fights, it's one sided and it will continue to be one-sided. She hasn't lost a round really.

"What an amazing ability to be able to make fights easy for yourself at such a high level. It's crazy."

He doesn't expect Dubois to linger at 135lbs either.

"I think she'll be an undisputed champion in multi weights," McGuigan said.

"I genuinely believe she can do it at lightweight, super-lightweight and welterweight.

"She's still developing. She's getting much better all the time."