Joseph Parker has the KO power needed to deliver a stunning win over Deontay Wilder, says promoter David Higgins

Joseph Parker has the superior speed and boxing skills needed to deliver a stunning knockout win over Deontay Wilder, says his promoter David Higgins.

The New Zealander has been confirmed as the next opponent for Wilder on a big heavyweight bill in Saudi Arabia, which also features Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin on December 23.

Wilder has earned a reputation as the most destructive puncher in the top division, but Higgins insists that Parker is capable of delivering a sensational win following last month's ruthless stoppage of Simon Kean.

"It was a fantastic performance by Joseph Parker," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"He showed he was explosive and showed great power. Simon Kean was a big guy and Joseph knocked him out with an uppercut. It was his third victory this calendar year and Deontay Wilder will be the fourth. We like the momentum that Joseph has heading into this massive opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua squared off with his December 23rd opponent Otto Wallin, as the pair shared a fiery exchange of words

"Any heavyweight can knock out a heavyweight. Joseph has got over 20 knockouts on his resume. Wilder has got a huge punch, one of the biggest in history, but Joseph does have some advantages. He is the better boxer, he's quicker. It's naive to write anyone off.

"Joseph was a world champion, so was Wilder. Wilder may have a massive punch, but outside of that, he's not as well developed as Joseph. It's a winnable fight for Joseph Parker, if he brings his A-game and we see the best Joseph Parker on the night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilder showcased his explosive power in a rematch win over Luis Ortiz

"Yeah I do [believe Parker can stop Parker]. He put Chisora down a few times with the uppercut. It's all about connecting with a well-timed punch. Of course he can knock out Deontay Wilder."

Parker's reign as the WBO champion was ended by a points loss to Joshua in 2018, but the 31-year-old remains eager to face the British star again in a rematch.

"Victory will catapult him right up back to the top of the conversation," said Higgins.

"He could credibly ask for a rematch with Anthony Joshua for example, but also challenge for a world title in 2024."