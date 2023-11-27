Caroline Dubois takes aim at Katie Taylor | 'I want that fight!' WBC and IBF No 1 challenger declares

Caroline Dubois has called for her shot at Irish legend Katie Taylor.

Taylor secured a brilliant victory in her rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday.

She avenged her loss in their first fight, the only defeat of Taylor's professional career, and became a two-weight simultaneous undisputed champion.

Taylor won Cameron's super-lightweight belts to add to the WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF 135lb titles she already held.

Rising star Dubois is ready to push for her right to fight Taylor.

Dubois is ranked No 1 in both the IBF and the WBC's lightweight rankings. At once after Taylor's victory over Cameron, Dubois declared on social media: "I want that fight! Let me at her."

Taylor has fought twice this year and those two bouts with Cameron were both at 140lbs. It has meant all four of the major lightweight championships have been dormant in 2023 and Dubois is waiting for her chance to fight for a title.

The WBC though will allow Taylor time to choose which division she will continue to box in before ruling on whether to mandate a challenger.

"We have no issue at this moment. We're not going to pressure. Let them take a very well-deserved rest and we will see. We will communicate to see what are the intentions for the future," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

Taylor is open to fighting Cameron for a third time. But that deciding contest in their trilogy, if it's made, could happen at either super-light or lightweight.

"Let her enjoy the moment. Why rush into something. She's champion in two divisions right now. She and Chantelle Cameron gave the world an unbelievable match. They might do it again. If I was a promoter I would do it at lightweight for both divisions," Sulaiman said.

"Let them enjoy the moment and we will see down the road."