 Skip to content

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: British Boxing Board of Control won't sanction contest for February 3

The British Boxing Board of Control have rejected an application for Conor Benn to fight Chris Eubank Jr; Benn failed a drug test last year; the lifting of Benn's provisional suspension is being appealed but speculation has been mounting that he could fight Eubank on February 3

Wednesday 29 November 2023 16:48, UK

File photo dated 12-08-2022 of Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn. Discussions are under way for Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr to fight this summer, but another member of the famous boxing families is eager to get involved in the action. Issue date: Tuesday March 28, 2023..
Image: Speculation has mounted that Eubank Jr and Benn could fight on February 3

The British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn if that fight was staged on February 3.

Eubank and Benn, the sons of historic rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, were due to box last year. But Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance ahead of that fight.

He did box in Florida in September but has not competed in Britain since April of last year.

Conor Benn
Image: Conor Benn fighting in Florida in September

Benn's provisional suspension was lifted by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel but the British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping have lodged an appeal against that decision.

Speculation has been mounting that Eubank Jr would fight Benn on February 3.

Trending

But that event would not be licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

"The Board have rejected [the] application," Robert Smith, the general secretary of the BBBoC told Sky Sports.

Also See:

"There is an appeal process on going."

Eubank and Benn's promoters, Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom did not comment when contacted by Sky Sports.

Unlicensed boxing events do take place in the UK but there has been no indication that Eubank Jr would want to compete under those circumstances.

Previously Eubank Jr has told Sky Sports: "That fight doesn't need to be rushed in any way, in my opinion. Conor Benn isn't going anywhere. The timing has to be right and he does need to be fully acquitted of the situation he's in. He can't have any appeals going on with the Board.

"He has to be 100 per cent clear for that fight to go ahead. As far as I'm concerned at this moment in time he isn't. So that's why I can't say when that fight will happen."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more