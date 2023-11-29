Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: British Boxing Board of Control won't sanction contest for February 3

The British Boxing Board of Control will not sanction Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn if that fight was staged on February 3.

Eubank and Benn, the sons of historic rivals Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, were due to box last year. But Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance ahead of that fight.

He did box in Florida in September but has not competed in Britain since April of last year.

Image: Conor Benn fighting in Florida in September

Benn's provisional suspension was lifted by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel but the British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping have lodged an appeal against that decision.

Speculation has been mounting that Eubank Jr would fight Benn on February 3.

But that event would not be licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC).

"The Board have rejected [the] application," Robert Smith, the general secretary of the BBBoC told Sky Sports.

"There is an appeal process on going."

Eubank and Benn's promoters, Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom did not comment when contacted by Sky Sports.

Unlicensed boxing events do take place in the UK but there has been no indication that Eubank Jr would want to compete under those circumstances.

Previously Eubank Jr has told Sky Sports: "That fight doesn't need to be rushed in any way, in my opinion. Conor Benn isn't going anywhere. The timing has to be right and he does need to be fully acquitted of the situation he's in. He can't have any appeals going on with the Board.

"He has to be 100 per cent clear for that fight to go ahead. As far as I'm concerned at this moment in time he isn't. So that's why I can't say when that fight will happen."