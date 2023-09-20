Conor Benn returns to boxing with fight against Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando

Conor Benn will have his first professional boxing fight in over a year when he returns to the ring against Rodolfo Orozco in Orlando on Saturday night.

Benn has been absent from the sport since April last year after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of a planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr in October 2022.

The British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) have lodged an appeal against a decision by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel to lift Benn's provisional suspension from boxing, but he will resume his career in America.

The WBC had previously reinstated Benn to its rankings in February.

"I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit," said Benn.

"A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption. After that, I'm putting the 147-160[lbs] divisions on notice.

"You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all."

Mexican Orozco holds a record of 32 wins, including 24 stoppages, along with three defeats and three draws.