Ryan Garcia knocks out Oscar Duarte in eighth round to win comeback fight following Gervonta Davis loss

Ryan Garcia delivered a knockout in the eighth round to beat Oscar Duarte in his first fight since his loss to Gervonta Davis in April.

Back to the ring eight months on from his only career loss in a KO to Davis in April, Garcia displayed his speed and power against Duarte - who had won his previous 11 fights by knockout - at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday night.

It was in the eighth when the fight was stopped.

A stinging left hook from Garcia allowed him to seize the momentum as he unleashed a wave of follow-up punches. An uppercut and left hook dropped Duarte to his knee.

Duarte only rose to his feet just as the referee James Green's count reached 10 and the bout was waved off.

The fight was the first for Garcia with his new trainer Derrick James, following his split from Joe Goossen, and the 25-year-old started solidly on the front foot, enjoying his first successes in the second round with a jab and right hand.

Garcia was landing more eye-catching punches, but Duarte rallied through rounds five and six to keep the fight in the balance before Garcia intensified his assault in the eighth to knock out his American opponent.