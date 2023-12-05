Amanda Serrano relinquishes WBC title as governing body refuses to sanction 12-round women's title fights

Amanda Serrano has relinquished her WBC world title as the governing body is refusing to let women fight 12 three-minute rounds.

The Puerto Rican has been undisputed featherweight champion since defeating Erika Cruz in February, while she beat Danila Ramos in an historic clash in October, the first women's world title fight held over 12 three-minute rounds since 2007.

The 35-year-old won by unanimous decision after dominating the contest in Orlando to maintain her grip on the WBO, WBA and IBF world featherweight titles.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Taking to Instagram, to voice her disappointment at having to relinquish her WBC crown, Serrano posted: "Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn't want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.

"The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title.

"Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for Equality!

"If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I've made mine."

Sky Sports has contacted the WBC for comment.

Commenting on Serrano's post, the likes of Chantelle Cameron, Seniesa Estrada, Jarrell Miller and Jake Paul all showed their support, with the latter writing, "Legend".

Paul also re-posted Serrano's statement on X, formerly knows as Twitter, along with the caption: "To effectuate change it requires sacrifice."

Men's title fights are currently scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds, while female championship bouts are usually held over 10 two-minute rounds.

After going the full 36-minute distance in her fight with Ramos, Serrano said at the time she "really couldn't feel the difference".

In the lead-up to that fight, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman explained the organisation's position on the matter to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

"Tennis - women play three sets, basketball the basket is shorter and the ball smaller, and those are not contact sports," he said. "We stand by safety and well-being of the fighters."