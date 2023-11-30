Claressa Shields or Katie Taylor? Who is the best fighter pound-for-pound in women’s boxing today?

Who is the best fighter, pound for pound, in women’s boxing today?

When assessing a potential pound-for-pound top 10, a plethora of names can factor in.

Amanda Serrano, for instance, has been a force across different divisions, as has Chantelle Cameron. The winner of the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer title fight will be in the conversation and Savannah Marshall returned this year to top the super-middleweight division.

But when it comes the debate about who is the best at this moment, the discussion tends to revolve around two names: Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor.

Both are multi-weight undisputed champions. Both have delivered spectacular performances on the biggest stage.

Shields, who collected two Olympic gold medals as an amateur (her first at just 17 years old), has won world titles across three different weights and been undisputed three times over.

The American has never lost as a professional and avenged her only amateur defeat when she beat Savannah Marshall in her most high-profile professional fight.

"It's tough to argue between Claressa and Katie," said Jonas, herself a two-weight champion, who unified three title belts at super-welter and pushed Taylor close as an amateur and pro.

"Serrano is an honourable mention. Chantelle [Cameron] is an honourable mention.

"If you're going on just accomplishments and wins and titles, then you have to say Claressa."

Sky Sports' Andy Clarke said: "I know people look at Shields and Katie Taylor and they look at the fact that Katie Taylor has had closer fights and therefore that makes people value her wins more highly.

"But there's a flipside to that, which is maybe Claressa Shields is that good no one can get near her. That is my take on it."

Katie Taylor, a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, is a concurrent undisputed champion at super-light and lightweight after avenging her only professional defeat in her rematch with Chantelle Cameron last weekend.

"I feel like it's between Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields," said Chloe Watson, who challenges for the European title on Friday. "I do think Katie is the best pound-for-pound women's fighter.

"Her mindset of 'I'm going to whatever I need to do to win', makes her the best pound-for-pound.

"The nights that she's brought to women's boxing have been unbelievable. She's been a pioneer for the sport, amateur and pro."

Mayer, formerly a unified titlist at super-featherweight who will challenge Jonas for the IBF 147lb championship on January 20, edges to Taylor, though notes there is plenty more to come from Shields.

"I feel like I want to give this to Katie Taylor right now. She's been so active. She's fought at a really competitive weight class her entire career. To lose to Cameron like that and come back and make those type of adjustments and her activity, I think right now she is on top," Mayer said. "Katie has had a few more challenges.

But she added: "Claressa's so young. She hopefully can find people that are going to give her good competition and I'm sure she'll stay at the top of that list."