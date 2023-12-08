Ben Whittaker clashes with opponent and Lewis Edmondson at Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak press conference

"The Gentleman" Chris Billam-Smith was as scrupulously polite as ever when he faced Mateusz Masternak at their press conference ahead of Sunday’s WBO cruiserweight world title fight.

In contrast, rising light-heavyweight star Ben Whittaker managed to trade verbal barbs with his own opponent, Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj, as well as undercard fighter Lewis Edmondson.

"We want that fight any time," Edmondson said of Olympic silver medallist Whittaker. "We want it any time, any place, anywhere.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Edmondson said he's ready for Ben Whittaker 'anytime, anywhere', calling out his in-ring showboating as 'disrespectful to the sport' of boxing.

"He thinks he's the golden goose… I'd like to slap the smug look off his face."

Whittaker shrugged off the comments. "I don't know who he is," he said. "We'll see what happens next year."

He is fighting Italy's Dredhaj on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and the two coincidentally had one sparring session before their contest was inked.

But Dredhaj at once criticised Whittaker. "You never paid me!" he claimed, while the Olympic silver medallist replied: "Because you're getting a big payday Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker taunted Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj at the face-off after the Italian made claims about their sparring sessions ahead of Sunday's fight.

"I asked for eight [rounds of sparring], he left in six, that's all I know."

Dredhaj promised: "All the pressure is on him, not me.

"I don't have pressure," he continued. "I have a similar style as Ben, we'll see on Sunday.

"We dance I think. We dance Sunday."

"I'm hoping he's not fearful," Whittaker concluded. "I want him to try and bring something out of me that no one else has.

"Sunday I may just come out break him down and get him out of there."

Image: Billam-Smith faces off with Masternak

Billam-Smith will be the returning hero when he fights Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

He won the WBO cruiserweight world champion on a wild night at the Vitality Stadium in May when he dethroned Lawrence Okolie for a memorable majority decision win.

Billam-Smith makes the first defence of the title against world-class Pole Masternak and promises his motivation remains as keen as ever.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Billam-Smith says people are making a big mistake by writing off Mateusz Masternak and he has prepared for a very tough night on Sunday.

"People don't just have the best time of their life and give up," he said. "That's not how it works. I'm a very proud champion and now I want to cement that legacy."

Masternak has had an impressive career and though he's fought some of the best in the division, this will be his first world title fight.

It's an opportunity he's determined to take.

"I believe on December 10 the WBO belt will be mine," Masternak warned.

"I know that hard work, smart work will let me achieve my dreams."

But for all the Pole's years at the top level of the sport, Billam-Smith believes he won't be ready for what's in store for him at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday.

"That place holds the noise so well, as long as his career has been and all the big fights he's had, I don't think he'll have ever experienced an atmosphere like it," the champion said.

"Fifty-two fights, never been dropped is an impressive feat with the level he's boxed at, but I believe that will all change on Sunday night."

Watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm on Sunday.