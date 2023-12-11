Chris Billam-Smith: I knew I hurt Mateusz Masternak, I was about to start turning the screw

Chris Billam-Smith did deliver what he promised - a fight that was thrilling to watch and which ended in an inside-the-distance stoppage, Mateusz Masternak’s first in over 10 years.

It's just that the WBO cruiserweight champion came close to the brink of defeat himself in the process.

A damaged rib forced Masternak to retire after seven rounds of Sunday night's fight, although the Polish challenger was ahead at the time of the stoppage.

"I was probably down in the fight," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports afterwards. "I was probably a round down and I won the seventh and Shane [McGuigan, his trainer] was like: 'That's it, let's do it.'"

The raucous support Billam-Smith has in his hometown does inspire him. But he was perhaps too fired up on this occasion at the Bournemouth International Centre.

"I was looking too big early on," he explained. "It was a hard fight as expected but I made it hard for myself really, to be honest. Made it really difficult for myself, started finding my range in the seventh round.

"He was obviously awkward."

The champion is convinced though that he was going to take over the remainder of the fight.

"I was about to start turning the screw and unfortunately he pulled out as I was about to show everyone what I was going to do," he said.

"In the seventh I really started finding my range and finding my shots and finding my rhythm.

"Obviously I started putting my shots together a bit better and then that's what found the shot, the shot that did the rib and I could feel him getting more tired, more tired throughout the fight."

Billam-Smith knew he had badly hurt Masternak when he connected with a body shot.

"I felt it," he said. "I felt him sag and something happened. You could tell he felt it and I was ready to start turning the screw.

"I was like five rounds, let's go, I found my rhythm now. I know what I've got to do."